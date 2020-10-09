-
How to watch Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Round 2: Tee times, live scores, TV times
October 09, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Summerlin is once again the venue for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open begins Friday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Featured Groups, Featured Holes (Thursday-Sunday, 9:40 a.m.-8 p.m. ET)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.–8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler
Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Champ, Matthew Wolff
Webb Simpson, Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann
Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama
