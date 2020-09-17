-
-
How to watch: Payne's Valley Cup
-
September 17, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2020
- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose are slated for the exhibition. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
The Payne’s Valley Cup, an 18-hole charity team exhibition match headlined by four of the world’s top golfers, will take place on Sept. 22 from 3-7 p.m. ET.
Tiger Woods will team up with Justin Thomas and face the team of Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.
The match will commemorate the grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri. Payne’s Valley represents the first public golf course design for 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods.
Here's how to follow all the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m. ET
Streaming: In addition to live coverage on GOLF Channel, the Payne’s Valley Cup will stream live via GOLF Channel and NBC Sports mobile apps, GolfChannel.com and on GolfPass.
GolfTV: It will be on GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR exclusively in all markets, except as noted below:
Canal+, France – exclusive (no GOLFTV)
Sky, UK – co-exclusive with GOLFTV
Telefonica, Spain – co-exclusive with GOLFTV
Supersport, South Africa – co-exclusive with GOLFTV
Sky, New Zealand – co-exclusive with GOLFTV
iQiyi, China – exclusive (no GOLFTV)
JTBC, Korea – exclusive (no GOLFTV)
GCLA – co-exclusive with GOLFTV
Golf Channel Thailand – co-exclusive with GOLFTV
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.