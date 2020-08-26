Woods, Thomas, McIlroy and Rose headline 'Payne’s Valley Cup'

18-Hole Match for Charity will be Televised Live on GOLF Channel Tuesday, Sept. 22; Encore on NBC, Dec. 26-27; Also Streaming on Select NBC Sports apps and GolfPass

Benefiting the Payne Stewart Family Foundation, Pros Will Pair Up for a Team Competition With First Peek at Payne’s Valley Golf Course

ORLANDO, Fla. – NBC Sports and Excel Sports Management announced today the Payne’s Valley Cup, a special 18-hole charity team exhibition match headlined by four of the world’s top golfers to commemorate the grand opening of Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. Payne’s Valley represents the first public golf course design for 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, who will team up with World No. 3 Justin Thomas (Team United States) to take on major champions Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose (Team Europe) in the Payne’s Valley Cup.

Airing live on GOLF Channel on Tuesday, Sept. 22 (3-7 p.m. ET), the Payne’s Valley Cup will feature an entertaining mix of some of the best competition formats seen during Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups: Fourball, Foursomes and Singles matches. NBC will televise a special encore as two separate telecasts on Dec. 26 and 27 from 4-6 pm ET. The four players competing in the Payne’s Valley Cup have an eclectic resume: all four have been World No. 1; are major champions, all have won the FedExCup and have been part of victorious Ryder Cup teams.

The made-for-television exhibition match will be produced by NBC Sports, featuring all four players mic’d up during competition while showcasing Woods’ new golf course that pays tribute to Ozarks-native and World Golf Hall-of-Famer, Payne Stewart.

“Payne’s Valley is the first public golf course that I have designed. I couldn’t be prouder of how it turned out,” said Woods. “It was an honor for me and my TGR Design team to work with Johnny Morris and Big Cedar Lodge on this spectacular golf course. I am thrilled that it will be featured during the Payne’s Valley Cup.”

“The breathtaking beauty and pure majesty of my native Ozarks is something you have to see to believe. To be able to harness this unique landscape and make it come alive through our golf courses has been an honor that has been driven by passion,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge. “Tiger and I have a twenty-year friendship that started through fishing and has evolved into a great partnership. We look forward to showcasing this destination to the world through the Payne’s Valley Cup and truly believe we are creating ‘America’s Next Great Golf Destination.”

Through a partnership between Morris and Woods, the 18-hole layout of Payne’s Valley, named in honor of golf legend, Ozarks native and dear Morris friend Payne Stewart, was created with the intent to foster a deeper connection to nature through the game of golf. Being celebrated as one of the most remarkable golf holes in the world, the course features an unforgettable par-3, 19th bonus hole designed by Morris to celebrate the nature and beauty of the Ozarks. After the final hole, golfers traverse a breathtaking, cliff hanger nature trail and journey through a beautiful nature cave system to return to the clubhouse.

FUNDRAISING - PAYNE STEWART FAMILY FOUNDATION: To honor the namesake of the golf course and one of Missouri’s all-time great sports legends, the Payne’s Valley Cup will raise funds for the Payne Stewart Family Foundation – a foundation that supports beneficiaries that were vitally important to the late Stewart, including Kids Across America, the AJGA and The First Tee.

ON-SITE EVENT AND SAFETY INFORMATION: The match will be closed to the public, with a select group hosted by Big Cedar Lodge granted access on-site to preview the amenities at Payne’s Valley Golf Course and walk the course for the exhibition match. The Payne’s Valley Cup will implement a comprehensive health and safety play that will follow all recommended protocols put in place by the PGA TOUR and local government, utilizing testing measures to help protect the health and safety of the players, officials, the production team and others on-site.

DIGITAL/STREAMING COVERAGE: In addition to live coverage on GOLF Channel, the Payne’s Valley Cup will stream live via GOLF Channel and NBC Sports mobile apps, GolfChannel.com and on GolfPass.