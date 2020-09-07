-
-
How to watch: TOUR Championship, Round 4, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
September 07, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 07, 2020
- Round 4 gets underway from East Lake on Monday. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the TOUR Championship begins Monday from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Dustin Johnson leads by five looking for his first FedExCup title with 2017 FedExCup champ Justin Thomas and 2017 TOUR Championship winner Xander Schauffele tied for second. Who will win the season finale and win the TOUR's ultimate prize.
The opening round began with a staggered leaderboard (click here to see the starting leaderboard).
RELATED: Tee times | Staggered start | FedExCup 101
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Monday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes). Monday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Friday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Kevin Na, Cameron Champ
Monday: 11:55 p.m. ET
Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland
Monday: 12:15 p.m. ET
MUST READS
Small change helps DJ take control at East Lake
What happened? McIlroy explains second shot on No. 18
Eight things to know about East Lake
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.