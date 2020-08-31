-
How will they start at TOUR Championship?
August 31, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The 2020 TOUR Championship begins Friday at East Lake Golf Club. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The 2020 TOUR Championship begins Friday, Sept. 4 and ends on Monday, Sept. 7.
For the second consecutive year, there will be a staggered leaderboard when Round 1 begins, based on where the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings finished followed last week's BMW Championship.
Here's how the field will start on Friday.
Final 30
-10 Dustin Johnson
-8 Jon Rahm
-7 Justin Thomas
-6 Webb Simpson
-5 Collin Morikawa
-4 Daniel Berger, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama
-3 Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Sebastian Munoz
-2 Lanto Griffin, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau
-1 Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Marc Leishman
E Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ, Billy Horschel
