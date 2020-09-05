-
How to watch: TOUR Championship, Round 2, live scores, tee times, TV times
September 05, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 2 gets underway from East Lake on Saturday. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the TOUR Championship begins Saturday from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. It will conclude on Monday. Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm share the lead at 13 under while Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Abraham Ancer all went low.
The opening round began with a staggered leaderboard (click here to see the starting leaderboard).
RELATED: Tee times | Staggered start | FedExCup 101
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Monday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes). Monday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Friday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
CALL OF THE DAY
