How to watch: 2020 TOUR Championship, live scores, tee times, TV times
September 03, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 1 from East Lake takes place on Friday. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the TOUR Championship begins Friday from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. It will conclude on Monday.
The opening round will begin with a staggered leaderboard (click here to see the starting leaderboard).
RELATED: Tee times | Staggered start | FedExCup 101
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Monday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes). Monday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Friday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
