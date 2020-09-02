-
How to watch: 'Golf with a Purpose' charity challenge
September 02, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Features
Golf With A Purpose Charity Challenge trailer
ATLANTA – The ‘Golf With A Purpose’ Charity Challenge, a televised nine-hole charity exhibition, takes place on Thursday, Sept. 3 from 2-4 p.m. ET.
The event will benefit the East Lake Foundation and the TOUR Championship’s other charitable beneficiaries.
NBA legend Vince Carter will team with four-time PGA TOUR winner Ryan Palmer, while former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, NFL Hall of Fame member and Super Bowl XL champion Jerome Bettis will join forces with 2020 Payne Stewart Award recipient Zach Johnson.
Fans can support the East Lake Foundation’s mission of continued neighborhood revitalization and commitment to advancing and operationalizing racial equity by visiting TOURChampionship.com/Charity.
HOW TO WATCH
Coverage of the exhibition match will air from 2-4 p.m. (ET) as a special presentation of PGA TOUR LIVE and will be simulcast on Golf Channel, GOLFTV (internationally) and other PGA TOUR media platforms, including PGA TOUR social channels.
