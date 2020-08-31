Top 30 in FedExCup standings eligible for 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Following a thrilling playoff victory over Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm captured his fifth PGA TOUR title and second of the season at the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs. The victory marked Rahm’s first time winning multiple tournaments in a season (the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide).

Rahm’s win at the BMW Championship marked his first FedExCup Playoffs victory and moved him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings ahead of this week’s Playoffs finale event, the 2020 TOUR Championship. In three previous appearances at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Rahm owns three top-10s, including a runner-up finish in 2018 and a 10th-place finish at the 2020 event.

The FedExCup Playoffs conclude this week at the TOUR Championship where the top 30 players will compete for the FedExCup title as the PGA TOUR’s season champion. Those top 30 players in the FedExCup standings who have made it to East Lake are subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; an additional qualification category for the 2021 event only as a result of changes to the professional golf calendar made by the PGA TOUR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those players who are in the top 30 of the FedExCup standings without a victory this calendar year and are eligible to play in the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions include Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Sebastián Muñoz, Lanto Griffin, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquín Niemann, Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ and Billy Horschel.

Currently, 19 players have qualified for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including four first timers. The event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 6-10, 2021.