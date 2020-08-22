-
THE NORTHERN TRUST, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
August 22, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 3 of THE NORTHERN TRUST begins on Saturday. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The FedExCup Playoffs are here. Round 3 of THE NORTHERN TRUST from TPC Boston takes place on Saturday with Dustin Johnson leading by two after a second-round 60. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7:10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 7 p.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy
Saturday: 8:30 a.m. ET
Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele
Saturday: 8:50 a.m. ET
