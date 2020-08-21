-
-
Win probabilities: THE NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2020
-
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
2020 THE NORTHERN TRUST, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Dustin Johnson (1, -15, 38.8%)
- Scottie Scheffler (T2, -13, 15.2%)
- Harris English (T4, -12, 7.4%)
- Louis Oosthuizen (T4, -12, 6.8%)
- Cameron Davis (T2, -13, 6.7%)
- Daniel Berger (T9, -10, 3.5%)
- Kevin Kisner (T7, -11, 3.2%)
- Danny Lee (T4, -12, 2.9%)
- Russell Henley (T7, -11, 2.7%)
- Matthew Wolff (T9, -10, 2.3%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Dustin Johnson +5.1
Around the Green: Mackenzie Hughes +3.3
Approach the Green: Adam Long +4.3
Off-the-tee: Emiliano Grillo +2.0
Total: Scottie Scheffler +10.5
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of THE NORTHERN TRUST or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.