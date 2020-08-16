-
Wyndham Championship, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
August 16, 2020
- Round 4 gets underway Sunday from Sedgefield Country Club. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The final round of the Wyndham Championship takes place today with Si Woo Kim leading Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from Sedgefield Country Club.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Sergio Garcia, Russell Knox
8:00 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Jordan Spieth, Ben Martin
8:20 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Round 3 update: FedExCup Playoffs, Wyndham Rewards
Simpson, Tesori forge special bond off course
CALL OF THE DAY
