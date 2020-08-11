More than a partnership

Their friendship notwithstanding, there are occasional arguments on the golf course. Tesori, who is 12 years older than Simpson, characterizes the relationship as a lot like a marriage and estimates there might be one disagreement a month that is more than a 15-second blip that quickly goes away.

At the 2017 PLAYERS Championship, the two hit upon a system that minimizes any potential conflict once the tournament begins. During the first round, they got into an argument at the seventh hole over whether to hit driver (as Simpson wanted) or a 3-wood (as Tesori suggested).

Simpson won out, drove it right and made bogey. Both men were frustrated but when they talked about the incident later, they came up with a plan. Prior to each round, they would take the yardage book, consider the wind direction and talk about what club to hit on each hole.

“We really try to get our arguments out before the round starts so when we're in the moment, we're not talking about what club we're going to hit or arguing about it,” Simpson said. “We've already, in a way, had our argument, and we're a lot more clear on the golf course. It helps us a lot.”

Tesori said the approach has made a world of difference.

“That has drastically made things better, in our relationship overall as friends, and in our relationship as a player and a caddie,” he said.

Off the course, there are only two things they disagree upon, according to Tesori.

One is Simpson’s love for coffee – “I think he would give up food before he’d give up coffee,” the caddie said. The former Wake Forest standout even travels with his own pour-over machine.

“You grind your own beans, you weigh the beans, you measure the water and you get the right temperature and all that,” Tesori said. “So, it makes a perfect cup of coffee. And I will say this ... it is a good cup of coffee when I've had it. I just still don't desire it.”

The second thing? Unlike Simpson, Tesori is more than happy to hang out in the hotel room. With the COVID-19 restrictions and the TOUR’s focus on maintaining a safe bubble for its constituents, the two have been rooming together – and eating in -- at nearly every tournament stop.

“So, the pandemic has definitely affected Webb probably more than most because he hates just sitting in a hotel room,” Tesori said. “He'd much rather go to a Starbucks or a cafe or a restaurant, and eat, sit out. Where I like to go into the room and put my feet up and chill.”

In the last decade, Simpson and Tesori have also helped each other through major markers in their lives.

On the golf course, they coped with the USGA’s decision to ban the anchored putter Simpson used all his life. Off it, both have become fathers – Simpson five times over, and Tesori, for the second time, to a sweet young boy with Down syndrome. Two years ago, Simpson’s father, Sam, the man who introduced him to Dowd, died after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

“Webb's impact on my life, goes so far beyond golf,” Tesori said. “... I just look up to the man in every single aspect of his entire life. I want to be the dad that he is. I want to be the husband that he is. I want to be the friend that he is, the follower of Jesus that he is, the brother that he is. The guy at times doesn't seem real to me. And he gets bashful and he actually doesn't like it when I talk like that.

“But it's just the way I feel. And a ton of people feel that way too. He is the most kind human being I've ever been around, and well-rounded person. And it's been wonderful to get to know him, to watch him grow over the last 10 years, too.”

To find players and caddies who are friends certainly isn’t unusual. But Simpson thinks their shared faith, as well as Tesori’s ability to function as his swing coach on the road, sets their relationship apart from many others on TOUR.

And truth be told, he’s a little surprised to have found such an enduring partnership.

“But I’d always looked at Phil (Mickelson) and Bones (Mackay) and thought I would love to have that one day,” he said. “I would to have the great friend that's with me through the highs and lows of a career .... I hope Paul's with me until I'm done. As long as he can make it.”