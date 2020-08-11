More than a partnership

Webb Simpson and his caddie, Paul Tesori, have forged a bond that goes beyond the course … and it all started with pancakes

August 11, 2020
By Helen Ross, PGATOUR.COM
Paul Tesori and Webb Simpson have a special bond that goes beyond the fairways. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Paul Tesori and Webb Simpson have a special bond that goes beyond the fairways. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)