Wyndham Championship, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
August 15, 2020
Due to expectations of inclement weather, third round tee times at the Wyndham Championship will be moved up with players going off split tees in threesomes from 7-9 a.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
GOLF Telecast: Coverage will begin roughly at 8:45 a.m. ET exclusively on NBC Sports apps / OTT devices and stream.golfchannel.com. Replay coverage will begin on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET.
CBS Telecast: Coverage will begin roughly at 10:45 a.m. ET until the conslusion of play exclusively on CBS Sports apps / OTT devices and streaming here. Replay coverage will begin on CBS from 3-6 p.m. ET.
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 7 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. (Featured Groups), 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Saturday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET or the conclusion of play. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Tommy Fleetwood, Scott Piercy, Chesson Hadley
7:40 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Paul Casey Kevin Kisner Ryan Brehm
8 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Four-way tie for lead at Wyndham Championship
Simpson, Todd feed off friendly energy
Simpson, Tesori forge special bond off course
CALL OF THE DAY
