Wyndham Championship, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
August 14, 2020
- Round 2 gets underway Friday from Sedgefield Country Club. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The second round of the Wyndham Championship takes place Friday. Here's how to follow all the action from Sedgefield Country Club.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (FedExCup Rank)
Brooks Koepka (92), Jordan Spieth (94), Justin Rose (103)
Friday: 1:05 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Webb Simpson (3), Sungjae Im (5), Brendon Todd (9)
Notable: All three players enter the week inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10
Friday: 12:55 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
J.T. Poston (58), Brandt Snedeker (96), Sergio Garcia (134)
Notable: Each player in the group has at least one Wyndham Championship title
Friday: 7:40 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Patrick Reed (6), Paul Casey (54), Shane Lowry (131)
Friday: 7:50 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
