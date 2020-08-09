So close but so far for Koepka, Casey, others at PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO – The debriefs will be long and lonesome.

Eight different players who held the lead at some point on Sunday at TPC Harding Park did not leave with the Wanamaker trophy. Eight. And one of them was not Brooks Koepka.

The ninth was Collin Morikawa who stepped up down the stretch to pull away from a bunched pack, breaking their hearts in the process.

Koepka started the final round two off the overnight lead and was expected to be the most likely to reel in Dustin Johnson who sat atop through 54 holes. Neither of them finished on top.

Koepka’s quest for a third straight PGA Championship was over almost before it began. A bogey on the second hole, and three more to close the front nine, meant Peter Thomson remains the last player to win the same major three years running after he claimed the Open Championship from 1954-56.

On Saturday night Koepka had said his experience would pull him through but his swing got loose and putter went cold.

“It's my first bad round in a while in a major… wasn't meant to be. Three in a row, you're not really supposed to do two in a row looking at history, but that's all right. Got two more the rest of the season and we'll figure it out from there,” Koepka said after dropping to a tie for 29th with a 4-over 74.

“To make the turn at 4-over was disappointing, to say the least. You knew you had to be under par, at least one, to have a good chance on the back side. Every time I hit it in the rough today I got probably the worst lie I've had all week. The green speeds this weekend I never really got down… and just never quite got putts to the hole to make anything.”

After being on the outside of the FedExCup Playoff zone for most of the season until a runner up finish last week Koepka did do enough to secure the post-season. He will head to the regular season-ending Wyndham Championship in 92nd spot on the FedExCup looking to push further up the list.

Johnson was obviously one of the eight to hold the lead and not win. He quickly jumped to double digits under par with an opening birdie Sunday and after going bogey/birdie on the third and fourth holes stayed at 10 under and in a share for an age.

But when it was time to surge on the back nine the 21-time PGA TOUR winner could not match what he’d done in the opening three rounds. Johnson was 9 under on those holes prior, four better than any other challenger. On Sunday it took a final hole birdie, with the result already sealed, to close in 1-under 34 and pull into a tie for second.

He shared that spot with veteran Englishman Paul Casey who was riding the feel good vibes of perhaps claiming his first major in his 64th attempt. Casey birdied the fourth and fifth holes to make his first move and joined the leaders at the par-5 10th. When he bogeyed the 13th hole he could have slunk out of contention but instead hitched up his pants and birdied the next hole to return to the lead.

When Morikawa took it from him soon after Casey responded by making birdie on 16 to join him again. But as he stood on the 17th tee he saw Morikawa drive the 16th green behind him to set up what would be the critical eagle.

With the knowledge he needed to step up Casey hit a great shot to 16-feet on the penultimate hole but his putt slid past. Another decent approach to 22-feet on the last hole was another that he just couldn’t get to drop.

In the end he needed both.

“I played phenomenal golf and there's nothing I would change. I'm very, very happy with how I played. Great attitude. Stayed very calm and stayed in the present. Wasn't enough. The glorious shots Collin hit like on 16 to make eagle, you have to tip your cap,” Casey said.

“I'm very, very happy with everything. Kind of got my mojo back now. I had 12 (under) in the back of my mind kind of all day and that wouldn't have been enough, either. I do think I'm in a sweet spot. It's taken me 43 years to get there, but yeah, pretty chilled out, know what I'm capable of, and enjoying my golf.”

The five players who would ultimately share fourth place – Jason Day (66), Matthew Wolff (65), Bryson DeChambeau (66), Tony Finau (66) and Scottie Scheffler (68) also had a piece of top spot throughout the round.

PGA TOUR rookie Scheffler got there first when playing partner Johnson made an early bogey after he had opened his round with a birdie. A string of eight pars after his opening salvo meant he didn’t get back toa share until a birdie on the 10th hole. His efforts were thwarted with a bogey on the 13th hole as Morikawa started his run ahead.

“Definitely a step in the right direction. I would have liked to have played a little bit better today but the putts just weren't falling,” Scheffler said. “But it was definitely a solid week out here. So good steppingstone going forward. I feel like my game is starting to turn around, going the right direction. Looking forward to the Playoffs.”

DeChambeau got to the top after making four birdies in his first seven holes. But as quickly as he was in the mix, he fell back out with back-to-back bogeys on eight and nine and an inability to take advantage of his prodigious length on the par-5 10th hole. He tried to muster a late run with birdies on 14 and 16 but it wasn’t enough.