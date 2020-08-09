-
-
Winner's Bag: Collin Morikawa, PGA Championship
-
August 09, 2020
By GolfWRX
- August 09, 2020
- Collin Morikawa now has three PGA TOUR wins after a victory at the PGA Championship. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa becomes the fourth player to win a PGA Championship at the age of 23, joining Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus. His final-round 64 helped him seal the two-shot win and his first major title.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees @ 8.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees @ 13.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 100 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4, 5), TaylorMade P730 (6-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (52-09SB), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F), TaylorMade MG2 Hi-Toe (60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade TP Soto Prototype
Ball: TaylorMade TP5
Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord
-
-
