Fowler’s flub may end majors cut streak
August 07, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
- Rickie Fowler hasn't missed a cut in a major since 2016. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler may have been 6 inches from making another cut in a major championship.
Fowler shot 1-under 69 on Friday, but he will likely miss his first cut in a major since the 2016 U.S. Open. A flubbed tap-in may be the difference.
He tried to one-hand a 6-inch bogey putt on the par-4 sixth hole, his 15th of the day, but his putter struck the ground first and barely nicked the ball. It barely rolled an inch.
Fowler finished the hole with double-bogey and made another bogey two holes later. He posted 2-over 142 for the first two rounds at TPC Harding Park.
The PGA Championship’s projected cut was even par when Fowler walked off the course, but it was likely to fall to at least 1 over by the end of the day.
Fowler had made the cut in 14 consecutive majors. He entered the week ranked 79th in the FedExCup.
Other players who finished the morning wave outside at 2 over or worse include 2010 FedExCup champion Jim Furyk (+2); Richy Werenski (+3), winner of last week’s Barracuda Championship; International Presidents Cup Team members Sungjae Im and Joaquin Niemann, who both finished 4 over, and Sergio Garcia (+6).
