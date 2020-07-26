-
-
3M Open, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
July 26, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
- TPC Twin Cities hosts the 3M Open once again. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
The final round of the 3M Open takes place today at TPC Twin Cities. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action and see who wins the title in Minnesota.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Bill Haas, Peter Uihlein
Sunday: 8:45 a.m. ET
Bo Van Pelt, Rafa Cabrera Bello
Sunday: 8:55 a.m. ET
Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang
Sunday: 12:35 p.m. ET
Charles Howell III, Emiliano Grillo
Sunday: 12:55 p.m. ET
