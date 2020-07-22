PGA TOUR University announces inaugural top 15 ranking

PGA TOUR University announced its inaugural top-15 Ranking this morning as part of a two-day rollout on GOLF Channel’s Golf Central and Morning Drive shows. Debuting at No. 1 in the Ranking was Florida State senior John Pak, who notched five collegiate victories since the start of the spring 2019 season and enters the upcoming 2020-21 season as one of the college game’s top talents.

“When I first heard that I was No. 1, I was a little bit shocked as I thought it was going to be someone else,” said Pak, 21. “But for me to be the first one to top the Ranking is awesome and it shows that a lot of hard work is paying off.”

The Scotch Plains, New Jersey, native won the Sea Best Invitational, Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate and ACC Championship in 2019, then tacked on a successful title defense in Mobile as well as a win at the Seminole Intercollegiate in the spring of 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic abruptly ended the college golf season.

“I think this is so good for college golf – it’s something that will make guys stay in college. I was always planning to stay at Florida State for four years, but this definitely helped,” Pak said. “This program provides a lot more incentive to a lot of people, and it’s cool to think you can get guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry or International Tours.”

Arizona State’s Chun An “Kevin” Yu debuted at No. 2 in the Ranking, followed by Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), Davis Thompson (Georgia) and Sandy Scott (Texas Tech).

Yu posted nine top-5 finishes since the spring 2019 season in addition to appearances in the 2019 U.S. Open and 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard. Eckroat, who also competed in the 2019 U.S. Open, won the 2019 Querencia Cabo Collegiate while notching a runner-up at the 2020 Prestige Presented by Charles Schwab before the suspension of the season.

Nos. 6 through 15 on the Ranking include, in order: Garett Reband (Oklahoma), McClure Meissner (Southern Methodist), Trevor Werbylo (Arizona), John Augenstein (Vanderbilt), Jovan Rebula (Auburn), Quade Cummins (Oklahoma), Cooper Dossey (Baylor), Hunter Eichhorn (Marquette), Tim Widing (San Francisco) and Tripp Kinney (Iowa State). For the full PGA TOUR University Ranking, please click here .

“We have spent a lot of time developing PGA TOUR University alongside golf’s governing bodies, and to see our inaugural Ranking come to fruition is truly exciting,” said the PGA TOUR’s Brendan von Doehren. “The goal all along has been to ease the transition from collegiate golf into the pro ranks for the top four-year players, and this program allows us to achieve that. College golf creates a tremendous amount of tournament drama for both teams and individuals, and it will be fun to watch the game’s rising stars compete to be part of our Class of 2021 next June.”

The top five finishers from the final Official PGA TOUR University Ranking List will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Men’s National Championship through the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season. The top five finishers will also be exempt into the Final Stage of that year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

Finishers Nos. 6-15 will secure membership on one of the International Tours for the current season and a spot in the Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament (if necessary). At that point, these players will have their choice of which International Tour their exempt status applies to.

The eligibility for each respective Tour will begin the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Men’s Division I Golf Championship. The 2021 NCAA Men’s Championship is scheduled to be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 28 – June 2. Players eligible for the PGA TOUR University Ranking List will be NCAA Division I golfers who complete a minimum of four years in college.

The PGA TOUR partnered with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), which is administered by The R&A and the USGA, to create the PGA TOUR University Ranking List. The WAGR system ranks the top amateurs on the basis of their average performance in counting events on a rolling cycle over the previous 104 weeks. The list will be filtered to include those players and results meeting the PGA TOUR University eligibility criteria.

Events which will count towards the Official PGA TOUR University Ranking List include NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and official PGA TOUR events, including the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship.