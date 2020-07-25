-
-
3M Open, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
July 25, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
- TPC Twin Cities hosts the 3M Open once again. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the 3M Open takes place today at TPC Twin Cities. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Max Homa, Austin Cook, Sepp Straka
Saturday: 11:32 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Alex Noren, Si Woo Kim, Charles Howell III
Saturday: 11:43 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Thompson, Werenski tied for lead after 36 holes at the 3M Open
Koepka misses cut at 3M Open, prepares for upcoming title defense
After long layoff, Van Pelt finally likes where his game is going
Best par save ever? After two in water, Bae holes out from 250 yards
Dustin Johnson withdraws from 3M Open citing back injury
Insider: Fleetwood returns to work
Four burning questions about DJ
PGA TOUR University's inaugural top 15 ranking
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.