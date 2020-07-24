-
-
3M Open, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
July 24, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
- TPC Twin Cities hosts the 3M Open once again. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the 3M Open takes place today at TPC Twin Cities. The strong field features players such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Matthew Wolff. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Matthew Wolff, Max Homa, Branden Grace
Friday: 8:20 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Bubba Watson, Pat Perez, Paul Casey
Friday: 8:30 a.m. ET (No. 10)
Brooks Koepka, Keith Mitchell, Charles Howell III
Friday: 1:30 p.m. ET (No. 1)
Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood
Friday: 1:40 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Werenski leads 3M Open after 8-under 63
Finau parts ways with caddie, shoots first-round 65 at the 3M Open
Best par save ever? After two in water, Bae holes out from 250 yards
Dustin Johnson withdraws from 3M Open citing back injury
Insider: Fleetwood returns to work
Four burning questions about DJ
PGA TOUR University's inaugural top 15 ranking
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.