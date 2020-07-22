-
3M Open, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
July 22, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Twin Cities hosts the 3M Open for the second straight year. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the 3M Open takes place today at TPC Twin Cities. The strong field features players such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Matthew Wolff. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 1 leaderboard
Round 1 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee); Friday: 1:40 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Matthew Wolff, Max Homa, Branden Grace
Thursday: 1:30 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); Friday: 8:20 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Brooks Koepka, Keith Mitchell, Charles Howell III
Thursday: 8:20 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee); Friday: 1:30 p.m. ET (No. 1)
Bubba Watson, Pat Perez, Paul Casey
Thursday: 1:40 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); Friday: 8:30 a.m. ET (No. 10)
