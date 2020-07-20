-
-
How to watch: 3M Open Compass Challenge
-
July 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 20, 2020
-
Features
3M Open Compass Challenge trailer
Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff, Will Gordon will participate in televised charity event on Wednesday, July 22 from 3-5 p.m. ET at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. They will be joined by 3M Brand Ambassadors Josh Duhamel and Kyle Rudolph.
For more on the charities involved and the event's format, click here.
What: 3M Open Compass Challenge
When: Wednesday, July 22, 3-5 p.m. ET
Where: TPC Twin Cities (Blaine, Minnesota)
HOW TO WATCH
The 3M Open Compass Challenge (3-5 p.m. ET) will be broadcast live on PGA TOUR LIVE and simulcast on Golf Channel, GolfTV and PGA TOUR social channels.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.