3M Open to stage 3M Open Compass Challenge
Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff, Will Gordon to participate in televised charity event; Joined by 3M Brand Ambassadors Josh Duhamel and Kyle Rudolph
July 20, 2020
July 20, 2020
BLAINE, MN – 3M Open tournament officials and the PGA TOUR announced today the creation of a televised, Wednesday, nine-hole charity exhibition at TPC Twin Cities from 2-4 p.m. CT.
Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff and Will Gordon will join forces in a nine-hole scramble format on the closing nine holes. In the spirit of community in the Twin Cities, which has had the dual challenges of a global pandemic and social unrest, the players will work together to score birdies and eagles for charity dollars that will support organizations committed to fighting social injustices in the Twin Cities.
Some of these organizations will include Lake Street Council, Urban Ventures and YWCAs of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Birdies will be worth $50,000, eagles $100,000 and a hole-in-one $150,000. In addition, there will be five, on-course team Compass Bucks Challenges valued at $50,000 each. These challenges will include trivia questions and a skill challenge. The maximum contribution from the 3M Open Fund will be $825,000.
Joining the PGA TOUR players will be American Actor Josh Duhamel and Minnesota Viking great Kyle Rudolph, who will walk with the players for conversation and commentary.
The 3M Open Compass Challenge will be broadcast live on PGA TOUR LIVE and simulcast on Golf Channel, GolfTV and PGA TOUR social channels.
The 3M Open has identified eight major charity partners for this year’s tournament: M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, Greater Twin Cities United Way, VEAP, Urban Ventures, Lake Street Council, YWCA of Minneapolis, YWCA of St. Paul and the Science Museum of Minnesota.
