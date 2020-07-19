-
Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
July 19, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Muirfield Village is once again the site of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Round 4 of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide takes place today at Muirfield Village. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups, Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6:30 p.m ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Brooks Koepka, Jim Furyk
Sunday: 9:55 a.m. ET (No. 1)
Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson
Sunday: 10:25 a.m. ET (No. 1)
Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman
Sunday: 11:25 a.m. ET (No. 1)
CALL OF THE DAY
