Woods feels better, fails to make run at Muirfield Village

DUBLIN, Ohio – Tiger Woods won’t be adding a sixth Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide title to his name, but the 82-time PGA TOUR winner was still relatively pleased with his third round at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Woods, who just snuck into the weekend, shot a 1-under 71 early Saturday to move to two over for the week, well back of the leaders.

While normally he might be displeased, he was in fact happy that his troublesome back had not flared up like it did during his second-round 76 and was able to get some more competitive reps in.

“I was moving better today and felt like I did the first day, and consequently I could make the passes at the golf ball like I did the first day,” Woods said.

“Overall I felt like I played well today, controlled the ball well. I hit one really bad shot there at three, but other than that, it was a pretty good, solid day.”

Woods was referencing his approach from the fairway on the par-4 third hole where he dumped a wedge into the water from the fairway that led to his first bogey of the round.

He threatened to make some waves with back-to-back birdies on five and six, but was unable to get another on the par-5 seventh and made bogey on the ninth as he made the turn.

Woods managed two more birdies on 14 and 15, but gave one back on 16 to settle for his 71.

“Unfortunately I didn't make any putts today, so hopefully I can make a few more tomorrow,” he lamented.

Woods said he was using the round to try to sharpen his competitive edge ahead of the upcoming PGA Championship and FedExCup Playoffs. He has yet to commit to the World Golf Championships – FedEx St. Jude Invitational in two weeks.

“I was fortunate the cut came back. I made a little run at the end yesterday, and at times it was looking like it was going to be at two, but fortunately I snuck in at three,” Woods said.

“Getting back into the flow and competing again and playing at this level, I hadn't done that in a while. Playing home and playing out here is so very different and making sure that I stay sharp and don't make any silly mistakes and dump the ball in the wrong spots or give myself bad angles, that's one of the things about playing competitive golf that's very different from playing at home.”

Sunday promises to be set up at major-championship quality giving Woods another 18 holes to try to pull his game together.

“This golf course is right where they want it. Jack can be happy when he sees the balls rolling on the greens this weekend and the run-out,” Woods said.

“It's tough. It's fast. Now that the wind has picked up just a touch, it's going to dry it out a little bit more. Like I said, hopefully can make a few putts tomorrow.”