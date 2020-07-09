-
-
Pair of Canadians start strong at Workday Charity Open
Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor both played junior golf at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club
-
-
July 09, 2020
By Helen Ross, PGATOUR.COM
- Adam Hadwin began the Workday Charity Open 32nd in the FedExCup. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
DUBLIN, Ohio – It’s safe to say the members at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club in Abbotsford, British Columbia, have quite the rooting interest in this week’s Workday Charity Open.
Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor – who played their junior golf at Ledgeview – have put themselves squarely in the mix with rounds of 66 and 67, respectively, on Thursday. They’re chasing Collin Morikawa, who leads the tournament after a bogey-free 65 in the first round at Muirfield Village.
RELATED: Full leaderboard | How to give Muirfield Village a second identity
The 32-year-old Canadians – Taylor is the elder by six months – often roomed together on the road during their early years on the PGA TOUR. Each is married now, and both became fathers in the last year: Taylor’s son was born last October while Hadwin’s daughter arrived in January.
For Hadwin, who tied for fourth at last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, Thursday’s round was his eighth straight in the 60s and tied his lowest at Muirfield Village, a course that hasn’t been very kind to him in the past. He’s played here five times previously and finished in the top 20 just once.
“Obviously had a good week last week and kind of took that momentum into the round,” said Hadwin, who bogeyed his first hole Thursday but more than made amends with seven birdies. “Staying patient. It's a golf course where you get too aggressive, it'll sneak up on you pretty quick.
“Even with softer conditions than what we're used to, things aren't running through fairways and greens are spinning and holding. You can be aggressive, but you get yourself on the wrong side of the hole, even though it's sort of a tamer Muirfield Village than we may be used to, still a lot of slope on those greens. Just hitting good shots, quality shots to the right side.”
Hadwin said his solid play has been building for a while even though he didn’t finish higher than a tie for 41st in his first two starts. Last week at Detroit Golf Club, he didn’t make the kind of rusty mistakes – balls hit out of bounds or in the water – that had marked his first two weeks back in action.
“I felt like there were times where last week where I probably could have gotten a few more shots, but I really didn't have any risk,” Hadwin said. “It was kind of a free-flowing, easy-type round and just not a lot of stress. When you can do that through multiple weeks, it helps a lot.”
Hadwin’s buddy Taylor, though, didn’t know quite what to expect when he teed it up at Jack Nicklaus’ signature layout. He’s only played Muirfield Village twice and broken par just twice in six rounds.
More to the point, though, the Workday Charity Open, which was essentially organized in a month after the John Deere Classic was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, marks Taylor’s first start since the TOUR resumed competition five weeks ago.
“Obviously the break was great timing for a lot of reasons but have a bit of a cushion, take some more time off, I just really enjoyed being home,” said Taylor, who was grateful for the extra time with young Charlie. “... Yeah, I'm excited to get back out here and play, but it was nice to be home.”
Taylor had picked up his second PGA TOUR win prior to the COVID-19 break, going wire-to-wire at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. He played twice more and got in one round at THE PLAYERS Championship before the TOUR’s showcase event – and the season – was shut down.
-
-
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Nick Taylor wins 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
“I didn't have a lot of expectations,” Taylor said, thinking about his five-month break. “I've played a lot of golf the last month, month and a half, so I felt ready in the sense of playing, in that playing mode. My coach has been here, so I've been able to tweak a few things, but I feel pretty good.
“I know competitive rust is definitely a thing I've had to struggle with in the past, but I've felt that I've played enough, so I felt good there, and I had no expectations, which is a good thing. So, everything is going well.”
Taylor, who is tied with Zach Johnson, Aaron Wise and Hideki Matsuyama, didn’t make a bogey on Thursday. He shot a relatively quiet 35 on the front nine, then drained a 33-footer for birdie at No. 10 and a mere 3-footer for eagle at the 11th to get into the mix. He finished with a flourish, making a 3-footer for a final birdie at No. 18.
“I drove it really, really well,” said Taylor, who hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation. “... I felt like I put myself in play, which is keeping me out here not being a bomber. ... I putted solid, and just overall everything was great.”
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.