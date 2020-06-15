Featured Groups: RBC Heritage

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – The PGA TOUR announced Monday the four featured groupings for Thursday-Friday at the RBC Heritage, to be contested at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.



The RBC Heritage, traditionally played the week following the Masters Tournament, was originally scheduled to be played April 13-19, and was announced as canceled on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to flexibility allowed by the postponement of 2020 major championships, the RBC Heritage returned to the PGA TOUR schedule.



Full groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge will be released officially at approximately noon ET on Tuesday, June 16.



HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups), Saturday-Sunday 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (featured holes).

Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).

Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan, Rickie Fowler

• McIlroy, who is making his first start at the RBC Heritage since 2009, snapped his streak of seven consecutive top-fives on TOUR with a T32 at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge

• Pan earned his first career PGA TOUR victory at the 2019 RBC Heritage, defeating Matt Kuchar by one stroke

• Fowler has two top-10s in seven starts on the season (T5/Sentry Tournament of Champions, T10/The American Express); he missed the cut at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge



Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed

• Daniel Berger earned his third career PGA TOUR title at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge and holds the PGA TOUR’s longest active streak of par-or-better scores (28)

• Koepka, making his tournament debut, enters the week No. 204 in the FedExCup standings and has been limited to just six starts during the 2019-20 season due to injury

• With five top-10s on the season, including a win at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Reed is No. 4 in the FedExCup standings



Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

• Rahm has four top-10s in six starts on the season, highlighted by a runner-up result at the Farmers Insurance Open; he will compete at the RBC Heritage for the first time

• Rose, competing at the RBC Heritage for the first time since 2008, finished T3 at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, his best finish on TOUR since the 2019 U.S. Open (T3)

• Thomas enters the week No. 2 in the FedExCup standings as one of two players with multiple wins on the season (THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Sentry Tournament of Champions)



Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland

• RBC ambassador and South Carolina native Johnson is currently No. 115 in the FedExCup standings and has not missed the TOUR Championship since 2008 (his rookie season)

• Matsuyama will make his first start on TOUR since the season was suspended in March and has four top-10s on the season; he missed the cut in his lone start at the RBC Heritage (2014)

• Woodland, the reigning U.S. Open champion, has five top-10s on the season, including a ninth-place result at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge

