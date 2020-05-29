World’s top 5 set to play Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge, the first event in the restart of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season, will welcome a stellar field. The tournament has announced that the top five players in the Official World Golf Ranking are scheduled to appear at Colonial – the first time that’s happened at the Fort Worth, Texas, event since 1986.

No. 1 Rory McIlroy, the reigning FedExCup champ, and No. 4 Justin Thomas are playing at Colonial for the first time in their TOUR careers. No. 2 Jon Rahm is making his fourth start and No. 3 Brooks Koepka is making his second. No. 5 Dustin Johnson is making his third Colonial start, but his first since 2014.

Thomas and McIlroy are among the top nine players in the FedExCup standings -- led by Sungjae Im -- who have committed to play. Of the top 20 in the standings, 17 will be at Colonial, including defending champ Kevin Na, who is 11th.

“Our field is deep,” Charles Schwab Challenge tournament director Michael Tothe told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s really come together nicely.”

The tournament was originally slated for May 21-24 but was moved to June 11-14 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a raft of schedule changes for the PGA TOUR.

The Charles Schwab Challenge will be the first full TOUR event to be staged since the season went on hiatus after the pandemic took hold during THE PLAYERS Championship in March, forcing its cancellation after the first round. It will be played without onsite access for fans and under strict health and safety protocols.

“Golf fans are hungry to watch some golf,” tournament chairman Rob Hood told the local media. “I think the whole world will be watching Fort Worth, Texas.”

Of the world’s top 20 ranked players, 15 are scheduled to play at Colonial, including reigning Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, making just his second start on American soil this season. The Irishman has been in Florida during the pandemic and will play mostly in the U.S. for the next few months.

“I think this is a good opportunity for golf to be one of the first sports to get back on TV and maybe people are so starved and deprived of live sport that it might get a few more people into the game," Lowry told Irish reporters.

Na, who shot a 62 in the second round last year, looks forward to defending his title. Justin Rose, the 2018 winner, also is scheduled, as are local draws Jordan Spieth (the 2016 winner) and Colonial member Ryan Palmer.