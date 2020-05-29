Ultimate catch-up guide to the 2019-20 season

NA'S PUTTER WAS ON FIRE

In winning the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kevin Na leaned on his Toulon Madison putter to make 558 feet, 11 inches of putts – a TOUR record for most feet of putts made since those statistics were kept starting in 2003. “I should have kissed it after I won,” Na said. “I’ll give it a kiss when I get home.”

TODD OWNED THE FALL

Ball-striking yips cost Brendon Todd three years, but a new swing coach and a new outlook fueled Todd’s incredible return to the winner’s circle … twice. He won in Bermuda, then followed up with another win in his next start in Mexico at Mayakoba. He nearly made it three straight wins at The RSM Classic before settling for fourth and ending the fall atop the FedExCup standings. “I’m sort of flying high,” he said.

THE AUSSIES WERE RED-HOT

The drought of Australian winners on the PGA TOUR had lasted more than a year. But then Cameron Smith beating Brendan Steele in a playoff to win the Sony Open in Hawaii. Two weeks later, Marc Leishman won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Three weeks after that, Adam Scott claimed The Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Three Aussie winners in six weeks. “It's certainly motivation for me seeing Cam and Marc win to come out and make sure I'm not the one lagging behind,” Scott said, before adding, “so over to Jason (Day).”

BRYSON TURNED INTO SCHWARZENEGGER

In early October, Bryson DeChambeau told reporters to expect “big changes” in his body. Thanks to new and intensified training techniques, he planned to become “bigger, way bigger” during the offseason in order to improve his strength. And so he’s packed on roughly 40 pounds of muscle and now leads the PGA TOUR in driving distance (he was T-34 last season). No truth to the rumor he’ll appear in the next Terminator sequel.

WAGNER RECORDS AN ALBATROSS ... AGAIN

It’s the rarest of shots on TOUR … unless you’re Johnson Wagner. By holing his second shot at the par-5 15th during the first round of The RSM Classic in November, Wagner recorded the third albatross of his career, tying Tim Petrovic for the most of any player since at least 1983. “It’s luck more than anything else,” said Wagner, who used a 3-wood from 255 yards.

IM DIDN'T PLAY

Sungjae Im is the PGA TOUR’s Iron Man, rarely taking a week off. But he did so in February, opting not to play the AT&T Pebble Beach – his only off-week in the last 10 weeks before the season was put on hold. All those starts had Im in top form, as he posted his first TOUR win at The Honda Classic, then a solo third at Bay Hill to climb atop the FedExCup standings.

MORIKAWA HAD 3 EAGLES ... IN A ROUND

TPC Scottsdale has three par 5s on the scorecard, and Collin Morikawa eagled each one during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He holed out from the greenside bunker for the first one, then rolled in eagle putts on the other two, becoming the first player to make three eagles in one round at TPC Scottsdale since 1987, the first year the course was the tournament venue. Morikawa, by the way, was making just his 19th career start on TOUR.

TAYLOR WENT WIRE-TO-WIRE

Nick Taylor won his first PGA TOUR event in 2015, then went 146 starts before getting win No. 2. It was a memorable one, as he became the first (and thus far, only) wire-to-wire winner this season, claiming the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Taylor built a big lead over Phil Mickelson, his playing partner in the final round, and then stood strong despite 40 mph wind conditions on the back nine. “That was amazing," he said.

HATTON PLANNED A PARTY

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton didn’t offer specific details as to how he would celebrate his first PGA TOUR victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. But he did reveal he had big plans, admitting that “I don’t think I’ll be in any fit state, at least until Wednesday” when asked about the following week’s event, THE PLAYERS Championship. However it went down, Hatton shot a 3-under 69 on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AND THIS ...