Deep-diving into Tiger's par-5 dominance

Par-5 Scoring Average

The best place to start an examination of Tiger's par-5 dominance is to look at the most basic category -- his scoring average on those holes.

From his first full PGA TOUR season in 1997 until his second FedExCup championship in 2009, Tiger Woods led the TOUR in par-5 scoring 10 times in those 13 seasons. No one else led the category more than twice in that span.

His best statistical season was 2000, the year he won three majors. Tiger's par-5 scoring average of 4.37 was 0.13 better than the next player on that list, Vijay Singh -- the widest gap that Tiger enjoyed during his time at No. 1.

The TOUR average on par 5s that year was 4.72, meaning that Woods was gaining 0.35 strokes on the field every time he played a par 5. Considering Woods played 265 par 5s that year, he gained 93 strokes on the field.

Since 1980, Tiger has the three lowest single-season par 5 scoring averages on TOUR -- 4.37 in 2000, 4.38 in 2003 and 4.39 in 2001. Justin Thomas is fourth on the list at 4.42 last season.

As for the three years Tiger didn't rank first from 1997-2009?

• 2004, when Vijay Singh led the category with a 4.47 scoring average (Tiger was 5th at 4.53)

• 2007 when Phil Mickelson was No. 1 with a 4.45 average (Tiger was 2nd at 4.48)

• 2008 when Tiger did not meet the minimum number of rounds after having knee surgery following his U.S. Open win at Torrey Pines. His average to that point was 4.46 -- had he maintained that, he would've ranked No. 1.

The next season, Woods averaged 4.43 to again rank No. 1 in par-5 scoring average. It's the last time he led the TOUR in that category, as a combination of factors (health/other issues, lack of rounds, the rise of younger bombers, simply getting older, etc.) have made an impact in the last decade.

Even so, his career scoring average on par 5s is still an impressive 4.49, which would rank inside the top 10 averages when stacked against each of the single-season par-5 scoring average leaders since 2010.

Par-5 scoring leaders last 10 years vs. Tiger Woods career average