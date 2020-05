Deep-diving into Tiger's par-5 dominance

Tiger's Toughest Par 5s

The raucous par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale gets all the attention, and in Tiger's career, it produced a memorable moment with his hole-in-one there in 1997. But the previous hole, the par-5 15th, also is significant for Tiger.

It's the only par 5 in his PGA TOUR career that he's played at least 10 times with a scoring average over par.

Woods has played a total of 89 par-5 holes at least 10 times. His scoring average is below par on 87 of those holes, and he's even par for another one (No. 5 at Whistling Straits). But the 15th at TPC Scottsdale has been immune to Tiger's talent, even though it hardly ranks among the toughest par 5s on TOUR.

Of the 459 players who have 10 or more rounds at TPC Scottsdale, just 29 of those players (6.3%) have played the 15th over par. That includes Woods, who obviously is not used to being in the bottom 6% of any statistical list.

The first time Woods played the 15th was in the first round of the 1997 Waste Management Phoenix Open. His tee shot found the gallery, and he was forced to lay up short of the water with his second shot. His sand wedge landed in the greenside bunker and he failed to get up and down. As the Tucson (Arizona) Citizen dutifully reported the next day, "Bogey six instead of the expected four."

The 15th also is one of five par 5s in Tiger's career in which he recorded a triple-bogey 8. It came in the second round of the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open after he found the water with his tee shot. It was one of just two "others" recorded by the entire field at the 15th that week.

The other triple-bogeys Tiger has suffered at par 5s in his TOUR career? 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, hole No. 2, final round; 2013 Masters at Augusta National, hole No. 15, second round; 1999 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Valderrama, hole No. 17, final round; and 1999 Masters at Augusta National, hole No. 8, first round.

Woods, by the way, shot an 82 in that 2015 round at TPC Scottsdale, citing problems stemming from a transition to a new swing. It was also the first time he played the 15th at its increased yardage of 553 yards. In his first 12 looks at the 15th, it was listed at 501 yards on the scorecard.

Overall, Woods has four birdies, seven pars, two bogeys and that triple bogey in his 14 trips through TPC Scottsdale's 15th. He has not been back to the tournament since that triple bogey.

Tiger's Toughest Par 5s on TOUR (minimum 10 rounds)