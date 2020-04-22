-
-
Susie Maxwell Berning selected as final member of World Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2021
Maxwell Berning joins Tiger Woods, Marion Hollins and Tim Finchem in 2021 Induction Class
-
April 22, 2020
- April 22, 2020
- Susie Maxwell Berning at the Bank Of Hope Founders Cup in 2018. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The World Golf Hall of Fame has named four-time Major Champion Susie Maxwell Berning as the fourth and final Inductee of the Class of 2021. Maxwell Berning was selected through the Female Competitor category, learning of her impending Induction from LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.
"Quite an honor,” said Maxwell Berning. “Just to be in the same room as Mickey Wright, Kathy Whitworth, Judy Rankin and Patty Berg – I tell you I remember when I first was on the Tour, just how nice Patty Berg was to me and I was scared to death, as it was the first time I ever played with Mickey. To be honored alongside them is something I thought would never happen. I never even thought about it. I'm now part of their family, which makes me very proud."
Related: Tim Finchem to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame | Tiger Woods to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame | The amazing life of Marion Hollins
Maxwell Berning began playing golf at the age of 15 and won three-straight Oklahoma State High School Golf Championships. She was the first female to be offered a golf scholarship from Oklahoma City University and played on the men’s team.
After becoming an LPGA professional in 1964, Maxwell Berning earned the Rookie of the Year title. Throughout her career, she won 11 times including an impressive four Majors – the 1965 Women’s Western Open and the U.S. Women’s Open three times in 1968, 1972 and 1973 – all while balancing family life as a mother. She is one of only four women to win the U.S. Women’s Open three or more times.
“I’m excited for Susie,” said Beth Daniel, World Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2000 Inductee. “The thing that makes her stand out is her four Majors which she won while juggling a family. There are very few women in the history of golf that have been able to do that, and it lets female golfers know they can have a family and a career. Nancy Lopez did it. Juli Inkster did it. But before them, Susie Berning did it.”
“Susie perfectly embodies what it means to be a Hall of Famer,” said LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan. “She was a trailblazer from when she first picked up a club throughout her amateur career, and then made a big splash once she reached the LPGA Tour. I think about the short list of individuals – male or female – who have won three U.S. Open titles, let alone four Major Championships, and understand just how incredible that is. She also shortened her career when she made a decision to walk away to focus on family – something every female professional can empathize with and respect.”
“It is an honor to welcome Susie Maxwell Berning into the World Golf Hall of Fame,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of World Golf Foundation. “With four Major Championships to her name, her legacy really speaks for itself. Her life and career will impact today’s golfers and future generations to come. We are looking forward to celebrating Susie and sharing her story as a Hall of Fame Inductee.”
Maxwell Berning rounds out the Induction Class of 2021, joining Tiger Woods, Marion Hollins and Tim Finchem. The four Inductees will bring the World Golf Hall of Fame Member total to 164.
The Class of 2021 is elected by the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee, which discussed the merits of 10 finalists. The Selection Committee is a 20-member panel co-chaired by Hall of Fame Members Beth Daniel, Nick Price, Annika Sorenstam and Curtis Strange, and includes media representatives and leaders of the major golf organizations.
The finalists were nominated by the Hall of Fame’s Nominating Committee, which vetted every candidate that met the qualifications of the Hall of Fame’s three Induction categories.
Click here to download press kit materials for the Class of 2021. For more information on the Induction process, visit www.worldgolfhalloffame.org.
Class of 2021 Selection Committee
Hall of Fame Co-Chairs
Beth Daniel
Nick Price
Annika Sorenstam
Curtis Strange
Institutional Seats
World Golf Foundation Board Organizations
Mike Davis, USGA
Will Jones, The Masters
Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR
Keith Pelley, European Tour
Martin Slumbers, The R&A
Seth Waugh, PGA of America
Mike Whan, LPGA
Media
Selected by World Golf Foundation Board
Michael Bamberger, Golf.com
Iain Carter, BBC
Jaime Diaz, Golf Channel
Doug Ferguson, Associated Press
John Hopkins, Global Golf Post UK
Beth Ann Nichols, Golfweek
Ron Sirak, Global Golf Post
At-Large Seats
Selected by World Golf Foundation Board
Peter Bevacqua, NBC Sports Group
Jerry Tarde, Golf Digest/Discovery
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.