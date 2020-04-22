Susie Maxwell Berning selected as final member of World Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2021

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The World Golf Hall of Fame has named four-time Major Champion Susie Maxwell Berning as the fourth and final Inductee of the Class of 2021. Maxwell Berning was selected through the Female Competitor category, learning of her impending Induction from LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.



"Quite an honor,” said Maxwell Berning. “Just to be in the same room as Mickey Wright, Kathy Whitworth, Judy Rankin and Patty Berg – I tell you I remember when I first was on the Tour, just how nice Patty Berg was to me and I was scared to death, as it was the first time I ever played with Mickey. To be honored alongside them is something I thought would never happen. I never even thought about it. I'm now part of their family, which makes me very proud."

Related: Tim Finchem to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame | Tiger Woods to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame | The amazing life of Marion Hollins

