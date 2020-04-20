  • Former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem to Be Inducted in World Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2021

    Finchem joins Tiger Woods and Marion Hollins in 2021 Induction Class; final Inductee to be announced in coming days

  Former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem at a press conference in 2016. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)