PGA TOUR’s projected restart date signals a potential new beginning

Fans, meanwhile, have sought refuge in old tournament telecasts, and everyone has wondered where and when they’ll get their next haircut. Now, after daily meetings of the TOUR’s crisis-management team, plus coordination with the PGA of America, Augusta National Golf Club, the USGA, The R&A, the European Tour and the LPGA, there’s actual live golf scheduled for the not-too-distant future.

That, in itself, is reason for optimism.

“I love that the @pgatour put something out there,” FedExCup No. 2 Justin Thomas wrote, in part, on Instagram . “If it happens or not is an unknown since everyone’s safety remains the top priority, but to have them put the effort to show us a plan is great.

“I’d rather have something to look forward to,” he added, “understanding it may change, than look back and say, ‘Wow I wish we would have had a plan if things got better.’”

Golf could lead the way back; the TOUR is the first major sports organization to announce its planned return. That’s perhaps no surprise; as Monahan pointed out in making the media rounds, “Our sport lends itself more than any other sport to social distancing.”

Several interviewers asked him about being part of the Presidential Council to reopen the country, to which Monahan said, “It’s an honor to be invited to be part of it. There aren’t too many times when people come together within and outside of our industry to problem-solve.”

To understand what was required of golf’s governing bodies, consider that the RBC Heritage – originally scheduled for this week – is now where the U.S. Open used to be, June 18-21. The U.S. Open at Winged Foot is now scheduled for Sept. 17-20, which technically will be the second event of the 2020-21 (wraparound) FedExCup season.

The Masters, which would have crowned its champion last Sunday, is slated for Nov. 12-15, after the Houston Open (at least that looks familiar) and before The RSM Classic (not familiar). The PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, which went from August to May for the first time last season, was bumped back to August (6-9) again.

And that’s just for starters. Every season is a jigsaw puzzle, but the coronavirus pandemic tipped the table over so that exactly half the pieces were dislodged and dangling by a thread. (Scribes were already preparing their mid-season reports.) Restoring order was – and remains – complicated.

What’s more, Monahan added, the TOUR has 93 players from 28 countries and territories to take into consideration. Of those, 25 players – plus approximately 35 caddies – are currently outside the United States, with travel restrictions and border closures to consider as players determine their ability to play the Charles Schwab Challenge and beyond.

That’s a lot of moving parts, and June 11 is a long way off. Things could change yet again.

“This will be something we will continue to have to monitor, market to market,” Monahan said. “If change is called for, then we have to be open to change as it relates to health and safety.”

Medical professionals. Testing protocols. Local, state and federal guidelines and regulations. Travel restrictions. The governing bodies. Individual tournaments. Broadcast partners. More than 3,000 charities. Other than that, there’s not much to think about. But the green is starting to come into view, the flag is waving in the distance, and that matters whether or not we have the exact yardage right.