Lahiri provides charity donation, cooking tips from India

With India’s COVID-19 cases breaching the 4,000 mark on Tuesday, Lahiri’s mind is no longer preoccupied by golf. He feels for daily wage earners hardest hit by local businesses shutting down.

“We have food and shelter and our family is secure. Whatever we can do to make it easier for others, help these people and the government, let’s do it as very few entities are operational now. A lot of sports organizations and other Indian athletes are supporting this, which is good to show solidarity,” Lahiri, a former Asian Tour No. 1, said by phone.

“A lot of people are severely affected here. The daily wage workers, the migrant workers from the different states … they need to have some form of daily income to keep their lives going and the PM CARES Fund is used for this specific reason which is to provide food. I’ve read stories about people walking for five to six days to get back to their villages after their workplace closed. There are a lot of extreme cases of people having no shelter, food or money.”

When Lahiri, who is based in Florida when he’s traveling on TOUR, arrived home nearly a month ago, life was still pretty much normal. He spent 10 days with his coach Vijay Divecha in Ahmadebad, working out fixes to his game which has gone off track the past 18 months.

Subsequently, the health situation worsened and led to his country shutting down. The ensuing days hit Lahiri with a sense of realization of what everything means to him. “For most of us, golf is our life. But there is a larger picture outside of that which we miss,” he said. “To spend this much time with my daughter and wife, and with my parents is really nice.

“I haven’t spent so much time with my parents since I was 17 years old. It’s given me more perspective outside of golf. In fact, I don’t have my golf clubs with me now. It’s nice to hit the pause button and reflect on things which we wouldn’t normally do.”

During his down time, Lahiri has also resumed his yoga practice. “I started yoga again … today (Monday) was my fifth session in six days. It’s nice to see my body responding to it. I’ve not been disciplined with yoga over the last few years as golf has basically taken up all my time. When you play well, you kind of create more time to do things to support it and when you are not playing well, you spend time working on your game, putting or being at the range,” he said.

“I’m lucky I’m still flexible and I’ll be turning 33 in a few months’ time. If I devote the right amount of time and attention to it, I can see my body responding well and it helps with focus and balance. I’m pushing myself a bit more, which is a good challenge. It’s nice reconnecting with my body.”

Prior to the current 2019-20 season coming to a halt last month, Lahiri had made five cuts in 12 starts, with a best finish of T-44. His last top-10 was posted at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November 2018, and Lahiri needed to regain his TOUR card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals last season after finishing 178th on the FedExCup points list.

Needless to say, the enforced shutdown has given him the time and opportunity to hit the reset button. “I was already at a stage of reassessing my goals and processes even before this break. My golf has been poor to say the least and it was a matter of going back to the drawing board. Spending 10 days with my coach gave me a good sense on what I need to do to get to where I want to be,” he said.

“I do miss playing golf, but I don’t miss it that much. It’s funny. As a sportsperson, we mentally prepare ourselves for what is to come. If I’m leaving for four tournaments on the trot, I prepare to get into that space and ensure I don’t miss my family. I prepare mentally for it

“With this break, I’m just keeping myself occupied with a little bit of cooking, yoga and some light weights training. As we’re living in an enclosed housing society, which is quite large, I can go for some runs outside. And I pretty much enjoy being a stay-at-home dad. I’m trying to stay positive and look at things as best as possible. Everything is green right now in India, which is one of the good things happening in our country, and animals are coming out in areas, which no one has seen anything like that in their lives.”