Valero Texas Open: Milestone moments

25 years ago …

1995: Duffy Waldorf, who played with his own personal messages of encouragement written on his golf balls, won in the first Valero Texas Open played at the new La Cantera Golf Club. Waldorf fired a final-round 66, two shots off the course record set by first-round leader Loren Roberts, to cruise to a six-shot victory over Justin Leonard. Waldorf led after the second round and never looked back for his first TOUR victory.

30 years ago …

1990: Mark O’Meara rallied from four shots off the pace with a final-day 63 for a one-shot victory over Gary Hallberg. O’Meara, who had finished earlier in the day, was on the Oak Hills Country Club driving range warming up for a possible playoff when he got the news that Hallberg three-putted the 18th green to hand him the victory. Nick Price started the final day with a two-shot lead over Hallberg.

40 years ago …

1980: Popular Texan Lee Trevino fired a final-round 65 to defeat Terry Diehl by a single shot. Fuzzy Zoeller was two shots back in third place. Bill Rogers led after 36 holes, only to have Zoeller go one up heading into the final day. The Dallas-born Trevino charged on the final day to gain his first San Antonio pro golf victory.

50 years ago …

1970: Ron Cerrudo captured the second and final victory of his TOUR career with a five-shot win over Dick Lotz. Cerrudo opened with an even-par 71, then fired three rounds in the 60s for the fairly easy victory. Miller Barber and Rod Funseth tied for third, six shots behind the winning pace. Cerrudo played 194 more TOUR events without a win.

60 years ago …

1960: Arnie’s Army was out in full force as Arnold Palmer took a two-shot win over Doug Ford and Frank Stranahan at Fort Sam Houston Golf Course. Palmer, the reigning Masters champion, overcame sub-freezing temperatures that froze the greens and delayed the start of Thursday’s first round. It was the last TOUR event held at an active-duty military golf course.

70 years ago …

1950: Sam Snead captured his second Valero Texas Open title with a pair of 63s in the final two rounds for a one-shot win over Masters champion Jimmy Demaret. Snead opened with a 71 but improved to 68 in the second round. He overcame a hailstorm on the final day for the win.

75 years ago …

1945: Sammy Byrd outdueled Byron Nelson by a single shot and Jug McSpaden by two. Byrd shot a final-round 66, which allowed him to overcome Nelson on the last day before large wartime crowds at Willow Springs. Six weeks later at a TOUR event in Miami, Nelson began his TOUR-record streak of 11 consecutive wins.

The first Valero Texas Open …

1922: Scotsman Bob MacDonald won the first Texas Open by one shot over Cyril Walker at Brackenridge Park. Playing for an unheard of total purse of $5,000 and first place money of $1,500, the tournament attracted the best players of its era who were spending part of the winter in San Antonio. MacDonald fired a final-round 70 for the victory as Walker missed an 8-foot putt on the final hole.