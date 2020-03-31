Hogan vs. Snead match available free on PGA TOUR LIVE

Ben Hogan and Sam Snead were both in their early 50s when they faced off in May 1964 at Houston Country Club in an edition of Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf.

This was hardly a match between two aging stars whose better days were behind them, though. The match has gained a cult following over the years, and not only because it is a rare opportunity to get an extended look at two of the greatest swings in the game’s history. Though only an exhibition, Hogan turned in one of the greatest rounds of his career, a ball-striking performance that displayed his mastery of the golf swing.

“That’s about as good as I can play,” said Hogan, who was 51 at the time. Gene Sarazen, one of five men to achieve the career Grand Slam, called it “the finest round of golf that has been played in my lifetime.” Sarazen saw it firsthand while providing on-air commentary for the match.

This Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf was just the fourth time that Hogan and Snead, whose swings are still admired and analyzed by players and instructors, met in a head-to-head match.

The first came in San Francisco in 1941. Snead shot 66 to Hogan’s 68. Then there was a playoff at the 1950 Los Angeles Open. It was Hogan’s first event after the car accident that nearly ended his life, but Snead spoiled the fairytale storyline by winning their playoff, 72-76 (Hogan would win the U.S. Open at Merion later that year).

Then they met in a playoff at the 1954 Masters. Hogan was trying to become the first player to win back-to-back Masters, but Snead squeaked by him, winning their playoff, 70-71.

Two years before their match, Snead wrote in a book, “All I know is that it's true that Hogan and (Byron) Nelson won plenty of tournaments which I didn't, but any time Hogan and I met in a head-to-head playoff, I won. We met three times over the years when we were rivals. The score reads: Snead 3, Hogan 0."

Hogan was unbeatable during this made-for-TV match, however. His play from tee-to-green was flawless.

The Sports Illustrated report of the match states that Hogan “never hit a shot more than 10 feet off the line of flight he intended it to travel. He never once hit the ball into the rough or a hazard. On all 18 greens, he was putting for either a birdie or an eagle.

“If someone like Arnold Palmer or Billy Casper had been putting for him, he might well have scored in the 50s.”

Make sure to stay tuned until the end, when there's a rare video of Ben Hogan giving a swing tip.

