PGA TOUR LIVE: Free content now available

During the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA TOUR is making PGA TOUR LIVE free and available for streaming, and adding new content every week. Currently the free content is limited to those in the U.S. To sign up for free and get started, click here .



Must-watch TOUR Rewinds start with Tiger Woods at the 2018 TOUR Championship , the first win of his comeback.

While you’re at it, the Return Of The Roar documentary breaks down the day of that epic victory, his 80th on TOUR.

Prior to last fall’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which Woods also won, he took part in The Challenge: Japan Skins with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day.

For quicker hits, dive into speed rounds, player profiles (Rory McIlroy: Evolution of a Champion) and highlights packages, click here .



As we add even more to the platform over the next few weeks, we will provide our own personal binge lists for your consideration.

To kick things off, Ben Everill from PGATOUR.COM offers his suggestions.

BEN EVERILL’S PGA TOUR LIVE BINGE

While you can’t go wrong anywhere in this content library, I urge you to put yourself into a narrative that played out over the last three months. It highlights the impact of one amazing tournament on one incredible group of men. And they didn’t even win.

Check out these five Rewinds and get ready for goosebumps.

THE 2019 PRESIDENTS CUP

The twists and turns at Royal Melbourne last December reinvigorated the biennial competition between the U.S. and the Internationals. Ernie Els and the Internationals took a new path of data-driven play and nearly upset Tiger Woods and his stacked U.S. Team. Woods led by example as a playing captain, spearheading one of the biggest Sunday comebacks of all time, but out of the loss came an ever greater desire from those International players to surge ahead in their play to ensure they’d be ready for Quail Hollow in 2021. They would start immediately.

THE 2020 SONY OPEN IN HAWAII



In the first full-field event of the calendar year and with his home country in the midst of a disastrous bushfire crisis, Australian Cameron Smith dug deep to claim his second PGA TOUR win, his first as an individual. Steeled by his performance at Royal Melbourne, which included coming back from three down to beat Justin Thomas, Smith rebounded from being four over in his first two holes of the Sony to get into and then win a playoff.

THE 2020 FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN



Jon Rahm was leading and Rory McIlroy close behind, while Marc Leishman, four shots back, was an afterthought. Isn’t he always? He thought about what his Presidents Cup captain, the no-nonsense Els, would say about the lack of recognition: Go get it.

That he did. Five birdies in the opening eight holes Sunday wrestled the tournament his way, and then determination took over. Despite missing seemingly every fairway at the notoriously tough Torrey Pines, Leishman held off Rahm to prevail for a fifth PGA TOUR title.

THE 2020 GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Adam Scott had gone near four years without a win on TOUR, but with International teammates Smith and Leishman winning while he rested at home, fellow Aussie Scott was itching to play again. He hit the ground running at Riviera Country Club, winning for the second time there – the first was a 36-hole, rain-shortened and unofficial event in 2005.

THE 2020 HONDA CLASSIC

After the three Australians posted their wins off the back of the Presidents Cup, it was Korean Sungjae Im’s turn at The Honda Classic. Renowned for his precision and consistency, Im tapped into a killer instinct as he made his closing run through The Bear Trap. The victory for the former PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year will almost certainly be the first of many.

These wins – and what I expect will be many more from the International Presidents Cup Team –would seem to suggest we’ll get another epic battle at the 2021 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.