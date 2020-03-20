Golf as a lesson plan

It is a clever play on the fact that golf is full of math. My lessons with my boys revolve around the basic numbers. First, we learned about how most holes are par 3s, par 4s or par 5s and what that means. Albatross, eagle, birdie and bogey were all explained with their value to par. We also talked about how there are 18 or 9 holes on most courses. Their young age meant we didn’t need to go very deep.

If Tiger Woods took three strokes on the first hole, four on the second hole and two on the third, hole how many has he had in total so far? If the first hole was a par 4, what did Tiger make there? And his score in relation to par?

For Ashton, we went a little further. I dug up scorecards from PGA TOUR players who were the focus of our “speed rounds” over the last year or so. These are highlight compilations from PGA TOUR LIVE showing each shot from a specific player. Check them out here or on GolfTV if you live outside the USA.

I asked him to calculate the player’s front-nine and back-nine totals and show his work. Then get the total for the round. How was it in relation to par? We then broke down par-3, par-4 and par-5 scoring to see if there was something that stood out and discussed why that might be. For fun, I would then show him a hole or two from the speed rounds so he could see the numbers in action.

The possibilities with math are endless. If you have older kids, you can work out averages. Look at distance. Or go right down the rabbit hole of our enormous stats library , including the Strokes Gained metrics. Here’s a great video from PGA TOUR winner Mark Wilson explaining some of that.

Geography

Golf is a global sport. And so creating a simple geography lesson for the youngsters was not difficult at all. I printed out two maps. One of the world, another of the USA. From there, I printed out the headshots from the 24 players who competed in the recent Presidents Cup, adding their home country (for the International Team) or home state (for the United States Team).

The boys simply needed to find where they were from and match them up to the maps. We then spoke about those states and countries briefly, thinking about things they are known for. For older kids, you can just expand the search and expand the learning about different places in the world.

History

Where was golf invented? Who are the greatest players, both male and female? What is the PGA TOUR exactly and how did it begin? These were the questions I posed to my sons. With the help of a few Google searches (sadly, the old-fashioned library is not open right now), they came up with some answers. Given their age, we bypassed the debate of ancient games and started in Scotland for our golf history. We expanded into some research on the Open Championship plus Old and Young Tom Morris. This sparked up Ashton’s memory. “I have a book on him, don’t I, Dad?”

He does indeed have one on Young Tom – a storybook I nabbed from St. Andrews during the 2015 Open Championship called “Little Tommy Morris” by Roger McStravick. It tells the tale of young Tom with a fun focus on visualization.

We moved on to all-time greats, but trying to describe the Tiger vs. Jack debate to a 7-year-old proved somewhat tricky, so we pivoted again to the great women of the past. Given my Australian background, there might have been a slight bias toward Karrie Webb.

After we learned about the origins of the PGA TOUR, both boys seemed to have a greater appreciation for what their father actually does – even if the younger still thinks I play golf when I go on the road rather than write and talk about it. I’m not looking forward to the day they realize how poor my playing skills actually are.

Reading

Reading has become an undervalued and underutilized skill in modern day society. But just ask FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy how important it can be .

While Ashton reacquainted himself with Little Tommy Morris, Hudson and I read “The ABC’s of Golf” and “Swing into Opposites with Golf” by Susan Greene. These kids’ books were picked up during the PGA Championship in 2015 at Whistling Straights and personally signed by the author. There are hundreds of reading options when it comes to golf you could use – including, of course, PGATOUR.COM. But I’m not sure how I should take the fact that Ashton didn’t last long going through his old man’s stories.

Writing

After letting me know my stories were “a bit too boring” for him, I challenged my eldest son to write his own golf story. Again the premise was simple as I just gave him the title: Why I like golf. Any of my annoyance from his critique of my writing drained away pretty fast when one of his main reasons was, “I get to play it with my Dad.”

Art

This one was simple. Some paper, crayons, markers and a simple instruction. If you were designing a golf hole, what would it look like? It was fun to watch their little minds work, adding water and sand. Designing first straight, then trying to add doglegs. Ashton thought a snake-like hole would be cool. Hudson liked having a big lake to play over -- albeit with a “fairway” bridge you could hit onto “if you can’t hit it very far like me yet.”

His next question took us to the next lesson.

“Dad, can we actually build our own golf hole?”