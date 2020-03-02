-
Power Rankings: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 02, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Rory McIlroy sports a scoring average of 69.40 in 20 rounds at Bay Hill. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Ask any touring professional on which course he's most likely to prevail and he'll say, "Yes." For a golfer to rule out any test is, at best, evidence of honest and humility, but every golfer in every field isn't programmed to think that he can't win every time he pegs it.
Then there is the subset of ability on certain tracks for whom victory isn't expected not because of talent, but because it's most sensible. There are horses for courses, and then there are perfect fits who should be horses for courses. Francesco Molinari at Bay Hill Club and Lodge is a perfect example.
The defending champion of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard already had a sparkling record at Bay Hill, but he needed seven attempts to capture the sterling silver trophy. Still, his title was so fitting on this track that you can envision Palmer himself flashing his trademark thumbs-up, ear-to-ear grin and twinkle in his eye if asked if Molinari could convert on his beloved home course in Orlando.
For more on why Molinari's profile is ideal for the test and other information about the competition, scroll past the projected contenders.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Ian PoulterHis home-away-from-home game. Since 2011, the Orlando transplant is 9-for-9 with six top-25s at Bay Hill. Capped the European Tour's Desert Swing with a pair of top-20s a month ago.His home-away-from-home game. Since 2011, the Orlando transplant is 9-for-9 with six top-25s at Bay Hill. Capped the European Tour's Desert Swing with a pair of top-20s a month ago. 14 Rafa Cabrera BelloTop-20s in last two starts. Among the talented Euros still winless on the PGA TOUR, but he recorded one of his four career-best third-place finishes in his debut at Bay Hill a year ago.Top-20s in last two starts. Among the talented Euros still winless on the PGA TOUR, but he recorded one of his four career-best third-place finishes in his debut at Bay Hill a year ago. 13 Henrik StensonNot performing lately like the machine that he is, but it's better than how he previewed a T17 here last year. Four top-fives at Bay Hill since 2014. Won Hero World Challenge three months ago.Not performing lately like the machine that he is, but it's better than how he previewed a T17 here last year. Four top-fives at Bay Hill since 2014. Won Hero World Challenge three months ago. 12 Jason DaySeeking to improve on last year's quick exit due to a back injury. In previous six appearance, he didn't miss a cut and won the tournament in 2016. Solo fourth at Pebble Beach four weeks ago.Seeking to improve on last year's quick exit due to a back injury. In previous six appearance, he didn't miss a cut and won the tournament in 2016. Solo fourth at Pebble Beach four weeks ago. 11 Xander SchauffeleThe only API debutant in the Power Rankings sits second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, fourth in scrambling and seventh in adjusted scoring. Top-25s in last three starts.The only API debutant in the Power Rankings sits second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, fourth in scrambling and seventh in adjusted scoring. Top-25s in last three starts. 10 Patrick ReedHe never rushes to mind as proficient tee to green, but his wizardry around and on greens more than makes up for his weakness. It's how he won the WGC-Mexico. Also placed T7 here in 2018.He never rushes to mind as proficient tee to green, but his wizardry around and on greens more than makes up for his weakness. It's how he won the WGC-Mexico. Also placed T7 here in 2018. 9 Tony FinauFirst trip since a T28 in his third appearance in 2017. Relatively speaking, that's a long time ago. Opened 2020 with red-hot form. Now a month removed from getting stunned at TPC Scottsdale.First trip since a T28 in his third appearance in 2017. Relatively speaking, that's a long time ago. Opened 2020 with red-hot form. Now a month removed from getting stunned at TPC Scottsdale. 8 Byeong Hun AnContinues to gravitate toward becoming the complete player now with a career-high five top-10s on the season after a T4 at Honda. Perfect at Bay Hill since 2016 with a T10 last year.Continues to gravitate toward becoming the complete player now with a career-high five top-10s on the season after a T4 at Honda. Perfect at Bay Hill since 2016 with a T10 last year. 7 Adam ScottAfter bracketing the holidays with wins at home in Australia and at Riviera, he settled for a T26 in Mexico. Since 2014 at Bay Hill, he's 4-for-4 with a solo third (2014) and a T12 (2016).After bracketing the holidays with wins at home in Australia and at Riviera, he settled for a T26 in Mexico. Since 2014 at Bay Hill, he's 4-for-4 with a solo third (2014) and a T12 (2016). 6 Sungjae ImTotal package and now soaring with his breakthrough victory at The Honda Classic where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and co-led in par breakers. T3 in API debut last year.Total package and now soaring with his breakthrough victory at The Honda Classic where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and co-led in par breakers. T3 in API debut last year. 5 Marc LeishmanBay Hill is among the dragons he's slain, but his 2017 victory here is but one of three top -0s and another two top-25s in 10 tries. Also recently prevailed at another stern test – Torrey Pines.Bay Hill is among the dragons he's slain, but his 2017 victory here is but one of three top -0s and another two top-25s in 10 tries. Also recently prevailed at another stern test – Torrey Pines. 4 Hideki MatsuyamaSixth consecutive appearance but chasing his first top-30 since a T6 in 2016. Fully equipped tee to green, obviously. Five top-10s among nine top-16 finishes in last 10 starts worldwide.Sixth consecutive appearance but chasing his first top-30 since a T6 in 2016. Fully equipped tee to green, obviously. Five top-10s among nine top-16 finishes in last 10 starts worldwide. 3 Tommy FleetwoodThe sting of Sunday's close call will subside by the time he laces up for his fourth straight start at Bay Hill. He's yet to avoid a big number in each, but he's still managed two top-10s.The sting of Sunday's close call will subside by the time he laces up for his fourth straight start at Bay Hill. He's yet to avoid a big number in each, but he's still managed two top-10s. 2 Bryson DeChambeauInstead of "Swing your swing," you can hear Arnold Palmer whispering, "You do you," to DeChambeau. Runner-up here in 2018, T5 at Riviera and runner-up at Chapultepec upon arrival.Instead of "Swing your swing," you can hear Arnold Palmer whispering, "You do you," to DeChambeau. Runner-up here in 2018, T5 at Riviera and runner-up at Chapultepec upon arrival. 1 Rory McIlroySince the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, he's gone T3-Win-4th-T3-T5-5th worldwide. He's also 5-for-5 at Bay Hill with a T4-Win-T6 burst since 2017 and a scoring average of 69.40 in 20 rounds.Since the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, he's gone T3-Win-4th-T3-T5-5th worldwide. He's also 5-for-5 at Bay Hill with a T4-Win-T6 burst since 2017 and a scoring average of 69.40 in 20 rounds.
Defending champion Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider.
What's made Molinari so dangerous throughout his career is his propensity to execute extremely well tee to green. Of course, that's been such a well-known fact for so long that, among devout fans of the sport, it's right up there with other obvious recurring narratives such as Tiger Woods' knack to intimidate, Phil Mickelson's skill as an escape artist and Brooks Koepka's confidence in the majors.
Nevertheless, case in point, en route to victory here last year, Molinari ranked T3 in fairways hit and he co-led in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. He also placed T6 in greens in regulation and 18th in proximity to the hole. Still, while that performance defines his profile, Bay Hill requires the full bag to consider emerging as the champion. With considerable experience to understand this, the Italian finished fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting and fifth in scrambling. Checklist complete.
To be clear, the message isn't that firing on all cylinders from a statistical standpoint is required to win at Bay Hill, but taking the trouble out of play has enhanced relative value. If the all-around ranking could be accepted as something such as "Strokes Gained: Course Management," then it explains why Molinari ran away with that metric here last year, finishing with a robust value of 30 lower than Rory McIlroy, who finished T6 in his title defense.
When conditions allow for it, Bay Hill's TifEagle bermuda greens, which are not overseeded, serve as parts enforcer and equalizer. They're somewhat sizable at 7,500 square feet on average, but they could touch a PGA TOUR-long 13½ feet on the Stimpmeter. So, even for those who will pace the field in greens hit, managing misses will be just as important as avoiding three-putting when safely on. Consider that Bay Hill checked in with the fifth-lowest GIR percentage of 57.64 last year, or about 10.4 per round, and the field averaged a whopping 40 feet, one inch, in proximity to the hole, third-longest of any measured host site.
The stock par 72 relents a little bit on the par 5s, but the par 3s and par 4s are annual beasts. Each set has ranked inside the top 11 of all courses in each of the last three years. Last year's field averaged 72.378 on the scorecard, making it the toughest par 72 of all courses all season. This will be the second edition since the walk was stretched to 7,454 yards.
As of Monday afternoon, the field stood at 121. That's one more than the scheduled reservation because 1990 champion Robert Gamez is an add-on since his victory occurred before 2000. It's going to open with the potential mix of rain, storms and wind on Thursday, although all of it might hold off long enough to sneak everybody into the clubhouse after 18 holes. Timing of the inclement weather will come into focus nearer the start, but what's already certain is that it'll be warm. The daytime high for the opening round will approach 90 degrees.
A drastic cooling will follow and it'll be accompanied by a sunny sky and dry air for the remainder, but winds likely will continue to be cause for pause for many decisions.
