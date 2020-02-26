Quick look at The Honda Classic

BY THE NUMBERS

1,395: Number of balls in the water since 2007 at the infamous Bear Trap (holes 15-16-17). Of the 543 players to have played at least one round 415 of them have found water there (76percent).

28: Most rounds played without a ball in the water on the Bear Trap since 2007. Michael Thompson, the 2013 champion, is the survivor and is miles ahead of the next best. Jim Furyk is next with 14, followed by Bud Cauley’s 13. All three are in the field this week.

301: Number of water balls across the entire course last season, the most of any course on the PGA TOUR.

11.84: The percentage of drives of 300 or more yards at PGA National (Champion) since 2007. It is the fourth lowest percentage of courses played a minimum of eight seasons. It has ranked inside the top 10 for lowest percentage of 300+ yard drives in each of last 13 seasons.

68: Number of hole-outs at PGA National (Champion) last season which marked the second-most total hole-outs at the course since 2007.