THE FLYOVER
Quick look at The Honda Classic
February 26, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Best bunker shots in the Bear Trap at The Honda Classic
Welcome to Florida! The West Coast swing is behind us and after a quick visit outside mainland USA to Mexico and Puerto Rico we now kick off the sunshine state portion of the FedExCup season. It all begins at The Honda Classic where you better have your best stuff as it plays tough and the Bear Trap lurks during every round. Last season PGA National’s Champion Course was the second toughest (non-major) venue all season. That was actually a respite from other years where it has been the hardest! So get ready for exciting golf where a birdie, or a double bogey can happen at any time and turn the tournament on its head.
THREE PLAYERS TO PONDER
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Brooks KoepkaGetting back into the swing of things with just his second 2020 start after his knee injury enforced lay off last year. Says his game is ready to contend again.
2 Rickie FowlerFreshened up after three weeks off Fowler is the all-time tournament earnings leader at PGA National. Since 2012 he has four top-10s, including a win and a T2.
Freshened up after three weeks off Fowler is the all-time tournament earnings leader at PGA National. Since 2012 he has four top-10s, including a win and a T2.
3 Billy HorschelWhen Rob Bolton puts him atop the Power Rankings you should take notice. Former FedExCup champ comes in with form of late and at the venue.
When Rob Bolton puts him atop the Power Rankings you should take notice. Former FedExCup champ comes in with form of late and at the venue.
We can’t not pinpoint the infamous Bear Trap – which is the three hole stretch from 15 through 17 at PGA National’s Champion Course. It starts with the par-3 15th at 179 yards, moves into the par-4 16th at 434 yards before finishing off at the par-3 17th at 175 yards. Water almost feels like it is everywhere making bail outs tough. In non-major venues it has proven an incredibly tough stretch of those the TOUR visits regularly. Since 2007, of those venues we have hit at least 10 times, the stretch is the third toughest run having played to an average +0.644 over par. Only Quail Hollow’s finishing 16-17-18 run (+0.873) and Pebble Beach’s 8-9-10 (+0.673) have been harder in that time.
Flyover
The Bear Trap at PGA National
LANDING ZONE
For all the teeth The Bear Trap does have – it is a hole on the front nine that can really take a huge bite out of your chances. The par-4 6th hole at 479 yards really tests the mettle of players. With water guarding the left side for the length of the hole you might think heading way right is the play. But a bunker waits there and players who found it averaged +.429 over par. Those in the right rough have to negotiate an approach that feels like you’re aiming right into a lake – last season players averaged +.477 over par from there. It was the toughest hole in the 2019 tournament (and in fact the fourth toughest hole all season) playing at 4.370 for the week. It yielded just 34 birdies but there were 128 bogeys, 24 double bogeys and six others. Here’s a look at where tee shots landed.
WEATHER CHECK
From meteorologist Wade Stettner: Dry conditions are forecast on Thursday with clearing skies. Temperatures will be much colder on Thursday with an afternoon high in the upper 60s. Northwest winds will also gust over 20mph at times. Dry weather is forecast from Friday through Sunday with cool temperatures and northerly winds.
For the latest weather news from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, check out the PGA TOUR Weather Hub.
SOUND CHECKSeems like I make a few birdies and then follow it up with a bogey and any momentum has been killed … which is not usually how I'm used to playing golf. Hopefully it'll start to turn around here. I feel good. I'm excited to play.
BY THE NUMBERS
1,395: Number of balls in the water since 2007 at the infamous Bear Trap (holes 15-16-17). Of the 543 players to have played at least one round 415 of them have found water there (76percent).
28: Most rounds played without a ball in the water on the Bear Trap since 2007. Michael Thompson, the 2013 champion, is the survivor and is miles ahead of the next best. Jim Furyk is next with 14, followed by Bud Cauley’s 13. All three are in the field this week.
301: Number of water balls across the entire course last season, the most of any course on the PGA TOUR.
11.84: The percentage of drives of 300 or more yards at PGA National (Champion) since 2007. It is the fourth lowest percentage of courses played a minimum of eight seasons. It has ranked inside the top 10 for lowest percentage of 300+ yard drives in each of last 13 seasons.
68: Number of hole-outs at PGA National (Champion) last season which marked the second-most total hole-outs at the course since 2007.
SCATTERSHOTS
Thirteen players have made The Honda Classic their first career PGA TOUR title, including seven since 2000. Matt Kuchar (2002), Padraig Harrington (2005), Todd Hamilton (2004), Mark Wilson (2007), Y.E. Yang (2009), Michael Thompson (2013) and defending champion Keith Mitchell (2019) made their breakthrough at PGA National.
Since 1980, only four players have won The Honda Classic in their first attempt. They were Tim Herron (1996), Matt Kuchar (2002), Todd Hamilton (2004) and Padraig Harrington (2005).
Jack Nicklaus (1977-78) is the only player to successfully defend his title at The Honda Classic.
Since the Sony Open in Hawaii, International players have won five of eight PGA TOUR events. At The Honda Classic International players have won the event nine of the last 15 years. Padraig Harrington (2005, 2015), Luke Donald (2006), Ernie Els (2008), Y.E. Yang (2009), Camilo Villegas (2010), Rory Sabbatini (2011), Rory McIlroy (2012) and Adam Scott (2016) were all victorious.
Brian Harman holds the course record with a 9-under 61 in the second round back in 2012. The 72-hole scoring record is 264 by Justin Leonard in 2003 while Jack Nicklaus (1977) and Camilo Villegas (2010) share the largest margin of victory of five shots. The best come-from-behind win was Padraig Harrington in 2005 when he came from seven shots back.
Honda is the longest-running title sponsor on the PGA TOUR. They have been the title sponsor of The Honda Classic since 1982 … making this their 39th year.
The Honda Classic has what some term – the Super Bowl of Monday qualifiers. It can be tough to get into this field. Read all about it here. And while you are there check out this trip down memory lane from Kenny Knox – a Monday qualifier from 1986, who shot 80 in the tournament, and still won. Incredible stuff.
