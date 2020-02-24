McIlroy, Thomas, DeChambeau graceful in defeat at WGC-Mexico Championship

Justin sought the kid out after his rounds, they talked about the game, and everything looked like it would culminate in a victory until it didn’t. Thomas couldn’t find a fairway and shot 73 on Sunday, dropping into a tie for sixth place. Instead of sulking, though, he invited Jeronimo into the locker room and gave the kid the full PGA TOUR experience, plus the shirt off his back. Literally.

Every week on TOUR, we see how to win. Taking just 98 putts for the week, including 45 one-putts, six more than anyone else, was how Patrick Reed did it at Chapultepec.

“The short game was on-point,” Reed said.

You could say that. If Reed had somehow hit his ball atop the city’s famous, 22-foot-high Angel of Independence statue of Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, he’d have got up and down.

But just as this was a display of how to win, so, too, was it a reminder of how to lose and still act like a human being. The way Thomas did at Chapultepec, even though this looked like his week through 54 holes, and he could have felt the place owed him one after so many close calls.

The Justin-and-Jeronimo connection recalled Rory McIlroy’s loss to Dustin Johnson the year before. Two boys, brothers Eduardo and Hector, had followed him so intently as to copy his outfits, and were so crestfallen he ushered them up the clubhouse steps and into the locker room.