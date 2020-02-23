-
-
Ancer, Ortiz put on show for home fans
Two in the top 20 is best finish for host country at WGC-Mexico Championship
-
-
February 23, 2020
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Abraham Ancer sticks tee shot to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico
MEXICO CITY – Carlos Ortiz of Guadalajara had attended the World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship, but hadn’t qualified for it, so when he finally got the chance to play at age 28 and well into his professional career, he didn’t want to disappoint.
After a nervous start that saw him go 5 over for his first seven holes Thursday, he did nothing of the sort, storming back from an opening-round 75 with scores of 68-66-68 to finish 7 under par and T16. Meanwhile, Abraham Ancer, who grew up in Mexico and Texas and was the breakout star of the Presidents Cup in December, also shot a final-round 68 to finish 9 under (T12).
The previous best finish by a Mexican player here was Ancer’s T39 last year.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
“It was a very fun week,” Ancer said. “I think I left a couple of birdies out there, but my game was quite solid. I hit it very well from the tee, and I’ve got a couple of notes on things to improve for next year, but I’m happy. Each year I’ve been able to get a little better.”
The highlight Sunday for Ancer: stuffing his tee shot to within tap-in range at the par-3 17th, where fans chanted his nickname (Turco, or Turk) as he walked to the green.
“I haven’t felt that feeling in other tournaments,” he said.
Ortiz recorded the best WGC debut by a Mexican player.
“I played well for such a bad start,” he said. “I’m happy, and very thankful to the fans and the Salinas family. The 17th hole was one of the best experiences I’ve had in golf.”
What did he learn?
“To be patient,” Ortiz said. “To keep working, and be confident that the results will show.”
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.