Reed holds steady for WGC-Mexico Championship title

World No. 1 McIlroy struggled on the greens and shot 68 to finish solo fifth, his fifth top-five finish in as many starts this season, and was looking forward to a week off. FedExCup and 54-hole leader Thomas was suddenly erratic and shot 73 to tie for sixth with Tyrrell Hatton (68).

There was no question how Reed won this one, as he needed just 98 putts for the week and crushed the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (+11.824). It was his eighth TOUR win, and his second WGC victory as he also won this event when it was contested at Doral (2014).

“I felt like I had something to prove to myself coming into this week,” said Reed, who lost a playoff at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last month, “because I feel like I’ve been playing some really solid golf and just haven’t quite gotten over that hump to get the W.”

In addition to losing to Thomas at the Sentry, Reed was T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. His goal, he said, was to win before the Masters Tournament. Job done.

Reed totaled 45 one-putts for the week, which was six more than any other player. One of the keys to putting on finicky poa annua, he said, is to have a short memory.

“You’re going to hit some great putts that are going to miss,” he said, “and you’re going to hit some bad putts that go in. I’m rolling it really well, and my eyes were working really well.”

His best shot, non-putter division, was probably the 51-degree wedge he hit around the trees at the 16th hole, the ball curving perfectly before pelting the green and spinning to tap-in range. Reed could barely see where the ball wound up, such was the intensity of the sun. But he could hear the crowd’s reaction. The birdie at the next hole gave him a two-shot cushion coming up 18.

Reed is the fourth American (Dustin Johnson twice, Phil Mickelson) to win the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec. With 550 FedExCup points for the win, he moves to fifth in the current standings. He also improves his chances of representing the U.S. in not just the next Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup, but also the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year.

A year ago, he had a chance to win but shot a final-round 73 to finish T14. Now he’s bringing the trophy back to America. He thanked, in part, his caddie, Kessler Karain.

“I missed a lot of greens,” Reed said of his 10-hole streak of pars from the second through the 11th. “Had to get up and down on the whole front nine. And seeing all those birdies (being posted by DeChambeau in the group in front of them) Kessler was able to pull me back and say, ‘Hey, quit pressing, quit trying to go for everything. Get the ball on the green. Your putter has been working all week, and let’s leave it up to the putter.”

Reed got it on the green, and the putter delivered.