Winner's Bag: Patrick Reed, World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By GolfWRX
Patrick Reed earned his eighth PGA TOUR victory at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Here's a look inside his bag.
Driver: Ping G400 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X
3-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (15 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila RIP Alpha 75 TX
Hybrid: Callaway Apex Hybrid (20 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Black 105 TX
Irons: Grindworks Patrick Reed Prototype (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56, 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Rat I
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride New Decade MCC Black/White
