Puerto Rico Open, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
February 21, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 21, 2020
Round 2 of the Puerto Rico Open begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from Grand Reserve Country Club.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Viktor Hovland, Sebastian Cappelen, Andrew Loupe
Friday: 12:08 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Satoshi Kodaira, Jhonattan Vegas, Emiliano Grillo
Friday: 6:43 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett, D.A. Points
Friday: 6:43 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
