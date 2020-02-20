-
-
Puerto Rico Open, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
February 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
- Grand Reserve Country Club is the site of the Puerto Rico Open. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the Puerto Rico Open begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from Grand Reserve Country Club.
Round 1 leaderboard
Round 1 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Viktor Hovland, Sebastian Cappelen, Andrew Loupe
Thursday: 7:38 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee); Friday: 12:08 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Satoshi Kodaira, Jhonattan Vegas, Emiliano Grillo
Thursday: 11:13 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee); Friday: 6:43 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett, D.A. Points
Thursday: 11:13 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee); Friday: 6:43 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Brotherhood of the slump: How pros fight through
Trainer set for Puerto Rico Open defense
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.