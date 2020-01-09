-
-
Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
January 09, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
- Waialae Country Club is once again hosting the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii takes place today from Waialae Country Club. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 1 leaderboard
Round 1 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET. Sunday, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
NOTABLE TEE TIMES (ALL TIMES EASTERN)
Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama
Thursday: 5:30 p.m. (No. 1 tee); Friday: 12:50 p.m. (No. 10 tee)
Justin Thomas, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar
Thursday: 5:40 p.m. (No. 1 tee); Friday: 1 p.m. (No. 10 tee)
Lanto Griffin, Joaquín Niemann, Marc Leishman
Thursday: 12:50 p.m. (No. 10 tee); Friday: 5:30 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa, Brandt Snedeker
Thursday: 1 p.m. (No. 10 tee); Friday: 5:40 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Kuchar's valuable sock from the Olympic Games
Why Todd might be prohibitive favorite at Waialae
Morikawa's golf IQ is beyond his years
TOUR players rally to Australian bushfire relief cause
Q&A: Blair on architecture and returning to the TOUR
The First Look: News and notes
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.