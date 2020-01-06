-
Power Rankings: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 06, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Webb Simpson opened this season with a T7 and a P2. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The Aloha Swing could be mistaken as a brand name for a hammock, but as we witnessed on Sunday, a trip to the 50th state isn't always devoid of the pressure that the weightless feel of a relaxing sway alleviates.
The back half of the fortnight to open the calendar year is this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. Reservations for 144 golfers give it the distinction of the first full-field after the holiday break, so the midseason grind will continue with a standard cut after 36 holes.
Waialae Country Club in Honolulu has been the only host site in tournament history. For what's expected on the short par 70, cemented patterns and more, scroll past the ranking of 15 who are projected to contend for the title.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Sebastián MuñozAlthough he finished T10 as a debutant at Waialae (in docile conditions) last year, there's more reason to lift expectations given he competed last week. T17 as a first-timer at Kapalua.Although he finished T10 as a debutant at Waialae (in docile conditions) last year, there's more reason to lift expectations given he competed last week. T17 as a first-timer at Kapalua. 14 Russell KnoxIt'd be easy to endorse the Scot in the wind, but it's his overall consistency that generates the support. Three top 15s here since 2015. Also 7-for-7 worldwide with three top 20s upon arrival.It'd be easy to endorse the Scot in the wind, but it's his overall consistency that generates the support. Three top 15s here since 2015. Also 7-for-7 worldwide with three top 20s upon arrival. 13 Hideki MatsuyamaSeeks to avenge last year's final-round fade of 33 spots to a T51. Has yet to record a top 25 in six prior trips, but he concluded 2019 with two podium finishes among five top 20s.Seeks to avenge last year's final-round fade of 33 spots to a T51. Has yet to record a top 25 in six prior trips, but he concluded 2019 with two podium finishes among five top 20s. 12 Brian StuardHe loves himself some Mayakoba and Waialae. Here, he's 6-for-7 with four top 10s and a scoring average of 67.23. Surged last fall with four top 25s, ending with a T10 at The RSM Classic.He loves himself some Mayakoba and Waialae. Here, he's 6-for-7 with four top 10s and a scoring average of 67.23. Surged last fall with four top 25s, ending with a T10 at The RSM Classic. 11 Joaquin NiemannLed the Sentry TOC after one round and finished T5, best among debutants. This week's challenge is sustaining his confidence (and all-around game) in his first look at Waialae.Led the Sentry TOC after one round and finished T5, best among debutants. This week's challenge is sustaining his confidence (and all-around game) in his first look at Waialae. 10 Brandt SnedekerA force in tough conditions throughout his career thanks to a brilliant short game and profile as a clinician with the putter. Lost in a playoff here in 2016 and finished T16 last year.A force in tough conditions throughout his career thanks to a brilliant short game and profile as a clinician with the putter. Lost in a playoff here in 2016 and finished T16 last year. 9 Corey ConnersSecond in GIR at Kapalua but he took predictable rookie lumps on the greens and finished T19. However, extended consistency dating back to last summer is impressive. T3 here in 2019, too.Second in GIR at Kapalua but he took predictable rookie lumps on the greens and finished T19. However, extended consistency dating back to last summer is impressive. T3 here in 2019, too. 8 Collin MorikawaProved again at Kapalua that some are exempt from the learning curve. In his debut, he finished T7 with signature tee-to-green proficiency. Now tackling Waialae for the first time.Proved again at Kapalua that some are exempt from the learning curve. In his debut, he finished T7 with signature tee-to-green proficiency. Now tackling Waialae for the first time. 7 Sungjae ImIn his Presidents Cup debut, the 21-year-old went 3-1-1. Of course he played in every session. Seventeen consecutive cuts made in non-majors. Placed T16 in his Sony debut a year ago.In his Presidents Cup debut, the 21-year-old went 3-1-1. Of course he played in every session. Seventeen consecutive cuts made in non-majors. Placed T16 in his Sony debut a year ago. 6 Matt KucharAfter four straight top 10s and a T13, he finally connected for victory at Waialae last year. His form of the last few months has been inconsistent, but the variables favor him strongly again.After four straight top 10s and a T13, he finally connected for victory at Waialae last year. His form of the last few months has been inconsistent, but the variables favor him strongly again. 5 Marc LeishmanEven amid the zephyrs, the Aussie has thrived at Waialae where he's 10-for-10 with a trio of top 10s. But now, his skill really can shine amid the gales in store this week.Even amid the zephyrs, the Aussie has thrived at Waialae where he's 10-for-10 with a trio of top 10s. But now, his skill really can shine amid the gales in store this week. 4 Charles Howell IIIIt'd be a surprise only if he didn't appear. Since he debuted at Waialae in 2002, he hasn't missed an edition or a cut in 18 starts. Ten top 10s and a scoring average of 67.51 in 68 rounds.It'd be a surprise only if he didn't appear. Since he debuted at Waialae in 2002, he hasn't missed an edition or a cut in 18 starts. Ten top 10s and a scoring average of 67.51 in 68 rounds. 3 Patrick ReedThe playoff victim at Kapalua will need to be sharper with his irons than last week's second-to-last ranking in GIR, but no one was better with the blade. Finished T13 here last year.The playoff victim at Kapalua will need to be sharper with his irons than last week's second-to-last ranking in GIR, but no one was better with the blade. Finished T13 here last year. 2 Webb SimpsonSat out last year's edition and he was missed. Since his debut in 2009, he's 9-for-9 with six top 20s, including in each of his last five visits. He opened this season with a T7 and a P2.Sat out last year's edition and he was missed. Since his debut in 2009, he's 9-for-9 with six top 20s, including in each of his last five visits. He opened this season with a T7 and a P2. 1 Justin ThomasAs a proven closer, it was baffling to watch him unravel late at Kapalua before ultimately winning. Three victories in last six official starts. He's done the 1-1 thing before in Hawaii (2017).As a proven closer, it was baffling to watch him unravel late at Kapalua before ultimately winning. Three victories in last six official starts. He's done the 1-1 thing before in Hawaii (2017).
Kevin Kisner, Cameron Smith and former champions Zach Johnson (2009) and Jimmy Walker (2014, 2015) will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider.
Of the 34 participants in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, 23 have made the short trip to Oahu to take full advantage of the 2019-20 season resuming in Hawaii. Only four of those committed as of midday Monday finished inside the top 10 last week, but since Kapalua first hosted the winners-only event in 1999, 15 of the 21 champions of the Sony Open in Hawaii competed the previous week on Maui. That's the value of hitting the islands running.
The trend dates back to Jimmy Walker's first of two consecutive titles in 2014. The year prior, then-rookie Russell Henley became the first entrant since the tournament's inaugural edition in 1965 to prevail in his first appearance at Waialae.
Just as gusty winds governed scoring last week at Kapalua – the 14-under 278 that was good enough to get into the playoff was the highest winning aggregate in regulation in 13 years – the field at Waialae is bracing for similarly challenging conditions.
Strong trade winds and an elevated threat of rain hog the forecast for the first three rounds. Typically in these elements, patience and the experience borne from it are rewarded more than anything strategic, but the low ball flight of defending champion Matt Kuchar is the preferred method for cutting through and soaring beneath the breezes.
It's been 10 years since the field averaged over par at Waialae (70.06 in 2010), but it cannot be ruled out this week. Distance off the tee on the 7,044-yard test is all but irrelevant, but piling up the par breakers on the pair of par 5s (Nos. 9 and 18) is all but a prerequisite for success. (Kuchar ranked T4 on them en route to victory.) As a set, they've ranked as the easiest par 5s in each of the last five seasons. That includes a PGA TOUR record-low 4.30 in 2018.
In advance of last year's edition, the 551-yard finisher was fitted with a new green that was one-third larger than its previous iteration. Its scoring average of 4.486 established a four-year high, but only as a matter of fact as it remained the second-easiest hole in relation to par.
There are no significant changes for this year's tournament. TifDwarf bermudagrass greens are prepped to run no longer than 11 feet on the Stimpmeter due to the impact of the wind.
